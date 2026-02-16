Lamb Weston Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2ATEK / ISIN: US5132721045

16.02.2026 19:58:02

Liberty One Cuts Its Lamb Weston Position in Half With $32 Million Sale

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Liberty One Investment Management, LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) by 544,473 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value is approximately $32.04 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund reported holding 416,166 shares at quarter-end.This sale reduced Lamb Weston to 2.23% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.As of Feb. 13, 2026, Lamb Weston shares were priced at $49.82, down 12.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 25 percentage points. The position was previously 3.1% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
