Libertyville Lincoln Earns National Recognition for Customer Satisfaction in Sales and Service

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Libertyville Lincoln has been named a recipient of the prestigious "Lincoln President's Award" from the Ford Motor Company for exceeding customer expectations in sales and service during the calendar year 2020.

The Lincoln President's Award is issued annually in the spring to a select group of Lincoln dealerships who achieved the highest levels of sales, service, customer satisfaction, and sales effectiveness during the previous year.

"This is an annual award for exceeding customer expectations," explained Dan Marks, President of Libertyville Lincoln. "The pursuit of excellence required to achieve the Lincoln President's Award requires hard work and passion on a daily basis."

This prestigious award salutes the top-performing Lincoln dealerships throughout the nation that embrace Lincoln's philosophies in automotive retailing and achieve among the highest levels of customer satisfaction in both sales and service.

"We have a great group of dedicated employees and managers at Libertyville Lincoln who really understand our company-wide commitment to customer service," said Marks. "Even in the face of the pandemic, our team was able to make each customer feel like they were having an exceptional experience while visiting our dealership."

Nationwide, less than 10% of Lincoln dealerships were awarded the 2020 Lincoln President's Award.

This year was a particular challenge, but we moved quickly to put our customers' safety and comfort first," said Glenn Bockwinkel, Director of Operations at Libertyville Lincoln. "Our sales and service team did an excellent job adapting, and the customer response was overwhelmingly positive."

Libertyville Lincoln will be striving to become a repeat recipient of the "Lincoln President's Award" in 2021.

About Libertyville Lincoln - Libertyville Lincoln is a family-owned retail automotive dealership located in Lake County, Illinois, a northern suburb of the city of Chicago. The store's annual sales volume makes it the largest stand-alone Lincoln dealership in Lake County. The dealership is well-known for its commitment to customer service in both new car sales and service. Additionally, Libertyville Lincoln is a Lincoln Black Label dealership, representing the ultimate expression of the Lincoln ownership experience in both design and service. For more information, visit https://www.libertyville-lincoln.com/.

CONTACTS:

Dan Marks, President, Libertyville Lincoln 1-847-367-1700

Glenn Bockwinkel, Director of Operations, Libertyville Lincoln 1-847-367-1700

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/libertyville-lincoln-earns-national-recognition-for-customer-satisfaction-in-sales-and-service-301270685.html

SOURCE Libertyville Lincoln