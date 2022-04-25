License partner of Xlife Sciences announces successful completion of phase 1 of in-vivo trial for ATROSIMAB - out-licensing of the compound intended

Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) today announced that its project company Baliopharm has achieved an important R&D milestone in the development of the product candidate ATROSIMAB for the treatment of Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially other chronic liver diseases. The phase 1 of the in-vivo trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of ATROSIMAB has been successfully completed. Despite the challenges due to the Corona pandemic, Baliopharm was able to recruit all patients as planned. None of the patients experienced any serious side effects. Consequently, the compound can be classified as safe. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences, comments: 'We congratulate Baliopharm's team for achieving this important milestone in the development of ATROSIMAB. Baliopharm will now evaluate the clinical trial in detail and subsequently intends to out-license the compound to a larger pharmaceutical partner. Moreover, we are pleased to announce that Baliopharm has already started conversations with selected players in the industry.' Financial calendar Annual Results 2021 April 29, 2022 Publication Valuation Report May 9, 2022 Ordinary General Assembly 2022 June 20, 2022 2022 Half-Year Results September 28, 2022 Contact Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch Xlife Sciences AG Talacker 35 8001 Zürich Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60 E-Mail: info@xlifesciences.ch Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch ISIN: CH0461929603 WKN: A2PK6Z Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS) Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch Disclaimer Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

