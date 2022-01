Liddell helps No. 19 Ohio State breeze past IUPUI 83-37

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Ohio State never trailed in its 83-37 win over IUPUI on Tuesday night.Liddell extended his streak of double-figure scoring to 27 games and recorded his third double-double this season.The Buckeyes (12-4) jumped ahead 9-0 early, but the Jaguars (1-15) hung tough the rest of the first half. Ohio State led 37-24 at halftime.The game quickly got out of hand after the break. Ohio State used a 24-6 run to push ahead 61-30, and the Buckeyes closed the game on a 19-0 run.IUPUI shot 47.4% in the first half but 19% in the second, while Ohio State shot 66.7% after halftime and 57% for the game.Eugene Brown III scored a career-high 14 points for the Buckeyes. He shot 4 of 6 and made five free throws.Bakari LaStrap led the Jaguars with 12 points.BIG PICTUREIUPUI: The Jaguars committed 21 turnovers, tying the third most they've allowed this season. Ohio State capitalized for 31 points off those giveaways.Ohio State: The Buckeyes improved at the 3-point line after shooting worse than 25% in their last two games. They shot 48% from beyond the arc, their second best mark of the season.UP NEXTIUPUI: Hosts Wright State on Thursday.Ohio State: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.