(RTTNews) - Thursday, Lifco AB (publ) (LFABF.PK) announced an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Spanish company Colortec Química S.L., a producer of customized masterbatches, pigments and additives for plastic products. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Colortec, which has 45 employees, will be consolidated in the Business Area Systems Solutions, Special Products division, scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Notably, the transaction will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.

Lifco's stock was trading at $32.81 on the OTC Markets.