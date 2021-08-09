Life Cuisine™ Launches Ten New Recipes Inspired By Modern Ways Of Eating

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Cuisine™ is introducing exciting new recipes across a variety of formats with innovative ingredients, lifestyle options like cauliflower bites, gluten free pasta, single-serve cauliflower crust pizza, piadas and more.

One of the latest brands from Nestlé, Life Cuisine delivers delicious food made with nutrients and ingredients that help you thrive. Recipes are inspired by four popular ways of eating: high protein, meatless, gluten free and low carb lifestyle. With a variety of offerings for any time of day, Life Cuisine provides thoughtfully created recipes designed for different lifestyles.

Available nationwide now at your local grocery store, these new offerings include an array of on-trend, flavorful and nutrition-forward ingredients, from spiralized zucchini to riced cauliflower, pasta made with chickpeas, cauliflower gnocchi and more. Life Cuisine meals are a nutritious option for anyone looking for a simplified way to explore new flavors and recipes that align with their lifestyle.

As part of this new product launch, Life Cuisine has teamed up with BANZA® Pasta to create two new, exciting recipes to give consumers more gluten free options in the freezer aisle. Banza Pasta is one of the fastest growing dry pasta brands in the grocery store, which makes it ideal for Life Cuisine. The two new Life Cuisine dishes made with Banza pasta are fully prepared entrées that offer a gluten free twist on traditional pasta dishes.

Read more about Life Cuisine's 10 new recipes:

Triple Cheese Macaroni & Cheese Bowl made with Banza chickpea pasta : A gluten free version of everyone's favorite recipe. This macaroni and cheese is made with Banza chickpea penne pasta and a creamy Vermont white cheddar cheese, Parmesan and Asiago Romano cheese sauce, featuring 28g of protein and 6g of fiber.

: A gluten free version of everyone's favorite recipe. This macaroni and cheese is made with Banza chickpea penne pasta and a creamy white cheddar cheese, Parmesan and Asiago Romano cheese sauce, featuring 28g of protein and 6g of fiber. Pasta Bolognese made with Banza chickpea pasta: This gluten free dish made with Banza chickpea penne pasta is coated in a rich, hearty Bolognese sauce and offers 32g of protein and 9 grams of fiber.

This gluten free dish made with Banza chickpea penne pasta is coated in a rich, hearty Bolognese sauce and offers 32g of protein and 9 grams of fiber. Cauliflower Crust Chicken Mozzarella Piada and Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada: With these cauliflower crust piadas, you can enjoy a delicious, convenient and popular sandwich without the gluten! And they each have at least 18 grams of protein to fuel your day.

and With these cauliflower crust piadas, you can enjoy a delicious, convenient and popular sandwich without the gluten! And they each have at least 18 grams of protein to fuel your day. Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza: Life Cuisine ™ is introducing a new gluten free cauliflower crust pizza! A three-meat variety, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef and mozzarella cheese. This pizza has 18 grams of protein.

Life Cuisine is introducing a new gluten free cauliflower crust pizza! A three-meat variety, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef and mozzarella cheese. This pizza has 18 grams of protein. Teriyaki Chicken Bowl: With 18 grams of protein, this gluten free recipe features grilled white meat chicken and a sweet teriyaki glaze with riced cauliflower, edamame, carrots and broccoli.

With 18 grams of protein, this gluten free recipe features grilled white meat chicken and a sweet teriyaki glaze with riced cauliflower, edamame, carrots and broccoli. Pesto Cauliflower Gnocchi Bowl: Featuring trendy cauliflower gnocchi, this Meatless bowl is tossed with basil pesto and topped with Parmesan cheese to create a deliciously satisfying meal with 14 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber.

Featuring trendy cauliflower gnocchi, this Meatless bowl is tossed with basil pesto and topped with Parmesan cheese to create a deliciously satisfying meal with 14 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber. Buffalo Style Cauliflower Bites: These Meatless buffalo-style cauliflower bites are your favorite game day snack re-imagined, with cauliflower florets breaded and tossed in a mild buffalo sauce. These plant-based bites are also a good source of Vitamin C*.

These Meatless buffalo-style cauliflower bites are your favorite game day snack re-imagined, with cauliflower florets breaded and tossed in a mild buffalo sauce. These plant-based bites are also a good source of Vitamin C*. Meatlovers Zoodles Bowl: This Low Carb Lifestyle bowl features spiralized zucchini imported from Italy , Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce and cheese has 12 grams of net carbs** so you can enjoy the great taste of a pasta dish. This delicious dish also offers 17 grams of protein.

This Low Carb Lifestyle bowl features spiralized zucchini imported from , Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce and cheese has 12 grams of net carbs** so you can enjoy the great taste of a pasta dish. This delicious dish also offers 17 grams of protein. Beef with Broccoli Bowl: Made with riced cauliflower, this Low Carb Lifestyle bowl features juicy strips of steak, broccoli and red peppers with an Asian-style sauce. With 15 grams of net carbs** and 13 grams of protein, this bowl will leave you feeling good inside and out.

"People are looking for variety in foods that fit their different lifestyles while delivering on taste and value," said Megan Smargiasso, Brand Manager, Life Cuisine. "For Life Cuisine, we are using a fast innovation model to launch new products quickly with fast prototyping and consumer testing, so we can meet those needs with relevant, on-trend meals."

New Life Cuisine items are now available at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $4.29-$4.69 (prices may vary by retailer). For more information visit LifeCuisine.com. Follow along on social media at Facebook.com/LifeCuisine and @LifeCuisine on Twitter and Instagram.

*See nutrition information for sodium content

**Net Carbs = g Carbs – g Fiber

