Life Goes On: Manulife Singapore Launches 5 Weeks of Sneaker Drops

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sneakerheads rejoice. If you've ever missed out on the chance to get your hands on the most sought-after sneakers, you are now in luck.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/manulifeSNEAKER_202008.shtml

To encourage Singaporeans to move forward in the new normal, Manulife Singapore has launched an online Sneaker Drop which will run for five weeks from 31 August, Monday to 4 October, Sunday.

Featuring some of the biggest names in global sneaker culture, the digital draw includes iconic and sought-after sneakers from Nike, Off-White, Supreme and other exclusive collaborations. Psst… there are a total of seven pairs of highly coveted limited-edition sneakers to be won.

WHY?

Going out used to be an escape from the daily grind but for many, staying in is now the new normal. A recent Manulife Singapore survey in end June revealed that:

65% of Singaporeans are still not confident to head outside again

67% indicated that they missed eating out during circuit breaker. Today, only 53% have the confidence to eat out

Outside of worries around contracting COVID-19 (67%) and the fear of long queues and large crowds (58%), convenience related factors, such as not wanting to wear a mask for a long time (47%), and the hassle of having to sign in and out everywhere (45%) are also barriers to resuming normal activity.

In line with the government's phased approach for all to resume activities safely, the Manulife Singapore Online Sneaker Drop aims to give Singaporeans the motivation to step outside safely and confidently. Singaporeans have to answer a series of simple weekly questions for a chance to win the weekly limited-edition sneakers. To get the right answers, participants may choose to head out and about the neighbourhoods in a safe and responsible manner with masks on while maintaining social distancing.

"It is our hope that the winners will wear their new kicks proudly as they take a 'Singapoliday' -- to explore our island and support local businesses. This is part of our brand promise of giving people the confidence to make the right decisions that can improve their outlook on life at every moment of every day," said Darren Thompson, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Singapore.

HOW TO QUALIFY

Every Monday at 9am, the week's winning kicks will "drop" on the Manulife Singapore Online Sneaker Draw webpage, and on Manulife Singapore's social media pages (Facebook and Instagram).

To participate for the digital draw, simply sign up via the webpage. Each week's draw ends on Saturday at 7pm, with winner(s) selected at random via an online webinar on Sunday at 8.30pm, featuring notable guests and local sneaker personalities who will discuss tips and tricks to resuming life in the new normal.

The digital draw will run for 5 weeks from 31 August Monday to 4 October Sunday, giving away 7 pairs of sneakers in total.

The campaign kicks off with the highly coveted Nike x Supreme Air Force 1 Low White up for grabs.

Winners will be announced at the first webinar lucky draw on 6 September hosted by Chua En Lai together with guests - Justin Ang and Vernon A, better known as The Muttons who will be sharing more about their personal sneaker collection.

For more information on the Manulife Singapore Online Sneaker Drop, visit https://www.manulife.com.sg/en/campaign/life-goes-on.html or follow Manulife Singapore on Facebook and Instagram.

For more Life Goes On releases, visit https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/manulife_202008.shtml.

