More people take pet insurance than income protection policies but here are plans worth considering

No one wants to spend time imagining the worst thing that could happen, and perhaps that is why about 60% of UK adults have no life insurance, or why more people have pet insurance than have income protection for if they become too sick to work

However, there are certain milestones in life, such as having children or taking on a mortgage, that focus the mind on what might happen if things do go wrong. How would your family manage if you or your partner died? How would you cover the mortgage if you had an accident and couldn’t work?