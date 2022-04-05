|
05.04.2022 15:00:00
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 1st Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
Life Storage, Inc., (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, will issue financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss operations and review financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Company encourages pre-registration for the telephone conference to help avoid connection delays. Participants may use this link to pre-register and receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.
Participants who are unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing 888.506.0062 (domestic), or 973.528.0011 (international); passcode 829431 or request to be joined into the Life Storage call. Management will accept questions from registered financial analysts after prepared remarks; all others are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link on the investor relations tab of the company’s website www.lifestorage.com.
The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days; a telephone replay will also be available for 14 days by calling 877.481.4010 and entering passcode 45168.
ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:
Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,100 storage facilities in 36 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 600,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https://invest.lifestorage.com/.
