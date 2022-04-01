Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the Company’s quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $4.00 per share that, based on yesterday’s closing share price, equates to an annual yield of approximately 2.8%. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2022 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2022.

