19.01.2022 15:05:00

Life Storage, Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the tax allocations of the Company’s 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #53223X107). The allocations will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows:

Record

Date

 

Payable

Date

 

Total

Distribution

per Share

 

Ordinary

Dividend

(Box 1a)

 

Total

Capital Gain

(Box 2a)

 

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain(1)

(Box 2b)

 

Section 897

Capital

Gain(2)

(Box 2f)

 

Section

199A

Dividend(3)

(Box 5)

1/15/2021

1/27/2021

$0.74

(4)

$0.720568

 

$0.019432

 

$0.002195

 

$0.019432

 

$0.720568

4/14/2021

4/26/2021

$0.74

$0.720568

 

$0.019432

 

$0.002195

 

$0.019432

 

$0.720568

7/14/2021

7/26/2021

$0.74

$0.720568

 

$0.019432

 

$0.002195

 

$0.019432

 

$0.720568

10/13/2021

10/26/2021

$0.86

$0.837416

 

$0.022584

 

$0.002550

 

$0.022584

 

$0.837416

 

 

$3.08

$2.999120

 

$0.080880

 

$0.009135

 

$0.080880

 

$2.999120

(1)

Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.

(2)

Amounts in Box 2f are included in Box 2a.

(3)

Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.

(4)

Adjusted to reflect the January 2021 three-for-two stock split made in the form of a 50% stock dividend.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their personal tax advisor with regard to their specific tax treatment of dividends.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,000 storage facilities in 35 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 600,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

