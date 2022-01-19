Life Storage, Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the tax allocations of the Company’s 2021 dividend distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #53223X107). The allocations will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows:

Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution per Share Ordinary Dividend (Box 1a) Total Capital Gain (Box 2a) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(1) (Box 2b) Section 897 Capital Gain(2) (Box 2f) Section 199A Dividend(3) (Box 5) 1/15/2021 1/27/2021 $0.74 (4) $0.720568 $0.019432 $0.002195 $0.019432 $0.720568 4/14/2021 4/26/2021 $0.74 $0.720568 $0.019432 $0.002195 $0.019432 $0.720568 7/14/2021 7/26/2021 $0.74 $0.720568 $0.019432 $0.002195 $0.019432 $0.720568 10/13/2021 10/26/2021 $0.86 $0.837416 $0.022584 $0.002550 $0.022584 $0.837416 $3.08 $2.999120 $0.080880 $0.009135 $0.080880 $2.999120

(1) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a. (2) Amounts in Box 2f are included in Box 2a. (3) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a. (4) Adjusted to reflect the January 2021 three-for-two stock split made in the form of a 50% stock dividend.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult their personal tax advisor with regard to their specific tax treatment of dividends.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,000 storage facilities in 35 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 600,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com/.

