Life Time Expands Presence in Orange County with March 10 Athletic Country Club Opening at Lakeshore Development in Irvine

Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine serves as key anchor within mixed-used development with 94,000-square-foot health and wellness retreat featuring breathtaking beach club, fitness offerings and amenities for all ages

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today opens its newest location, Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine. The 94,000-square-foot athletic country club, located at 18007 Von Karman Ave, joins Laguna Niguel and Rancho San Clemente as the Company's third Orange County destination. The club, along with its 120 new team members, will bring new energy to the Lakeshore development, making it easier for Irvine and other Orange County residents to invest in their health and overall quality of life.

"It's a thrill to open our third Life Time athletic country club in Orange County and serve the community with our wellness offerings for all ages," said Jeff Zwiefel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Life Time. "Our opening at Lakeshore brings together so many amenities creating the premier health and wellness destination with our athletic club, the outdoor park, lake, walking spaces and more."

Highlights of Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine include:

Six dedicated studios hosting more than 100 weekly Life Time Large Group Classes in barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga, with additional spaces for Signature Small Group Training programs Alpha, GTX and Ultra Fit

Dynamic Personal Trainers to lead members through highly personalized sessions across the spacious, state-of-the-art workout floor featuring top-of-the-line cardiovascular and strength training equipment

LT Recovery for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments and chiropractic care

Outdoor Beach Club featuring a five-lane lap pool with beach chairs, cabanas and a bistro

Regulation-size basketball court for Ultimate Hoops leagues, clinics and open play

Kids Academy with infant and toddler areas and three studios for programming, including a Kids Gym, an Activity/Movement Studio and an Art/Language Studio for kids up to age 11

LifeSpa salon and spa services, including hair, nail, esthetician and massage services

LifeCafe and Life Time Lounge with a full-service, fast casual menu featuring, wholesome, real-food from protein shakes and smoothies to salad, sandwiches and bowls, and meals for kids

ARORA classes, programs and community for older adults who want to stay healthy and social

For more information on membership, features and amenities, visit the Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine website or call 949-739-6300. Following a 6am to 10pm schedule March 10-12, Life Time will be open starting March 13 from 4:00am to Midnight seven days a week. Follow Life Time on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 34,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-expands-presence-in-orange-county-with-march-10-athletic-country-club-opening-at-lakeshore-development-in-irvine-301768938.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.