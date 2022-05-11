Life Time Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the momentum in our business and the pace of our recovery as Omicron-related restrictions were lifted in our markets. Our investments to elevate and broaden our member experiences are strengthening our position as the premium athletic country club destination with nearly 1.3 million members. We continue to see significant opportunities for new club growth and remain on track to open 12 new athletic country clubs this year. We also remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet and, on or about May 13, we will have closed on four sale leaseback transactions during 2022 with year-to-date proceeds of $175 million. Further, we are currently evaluating opportunities to monetize up to an additional $500 million of our owned real estate prior to the end of the third quarter."

First Quarter 2022 Results and Prior Year Comparisons

Total revenue increased 57.3% to $392.3 million from $249.3 million .

from . Comparable center sales increased 50.3%.

Center memberships totaled 673,983 on March 31, 2022 , an increase of 23.8% from 544,216 on March 31, 2021 , and up by 24,610 from December 31, 2021 .

, an increase of 23.8% from 544,216 on , and up by 24,610 from . Net loss was $38.0 million and included a tax-effected one-time net benefit of $6.1 million , including a $26.4 million gain on sale leasebacks offset by $19.9 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense and $0.4 million in IPO- and COVID-19-related expenses.

and included a tax-effected one-time net benefit of , including a gain on sale leasebacks offset by in non-cash share-based compensation expense and in IPO- and COVID-19-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $40.6 million from $(18.9) million .

New Center Openings

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened two new centers and operated a total of 153 centers as of March 31, 2022 .

. The Company currently plans to open a total of 12 new centers in 2022 and 11 or more during 2023.

Cash Flow Highlights

As of March 31, 2022 , the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $41.1 million and had $30.0 million in borrowings under its $475 million revolving credit facility.

, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of and had in borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , compared to net cash used of $38.2 million in the prior year period.

for the quarter ended , compared to net cash used of in the prior year period. Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures totaled $(35.3) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , compared to $(53.9) million in the prior year period.

Sale Leaseback

As previously announced, the Company entered into definitive agreements for the sale-leaseback of four properties in transactions valued in the aggregate at $175 million with an institutional real estate investor that has entered into multiple sale-leaseback transactions with the Company previously. Two of these properties closed during March for approximately $80 million in gross proceeds and the remaining two are planned to close on or about May 13, 2022, for approximately $95 million in gross proceeds to Life Time. The Company is also evaluating opportunities to monetize up to an additional $500 million in real estate prior to September 30, 2022.

Outlook

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, the Company is projecting revenue, net loss, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the ranges of $450 to $470 million, $(25) to $(20) million, and $63 to $68 million, respectively.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter financial results is scheduled for today, May 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-451-6152 (international callers should dial 1-201-389-0879) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lifetime.life/. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the call and will be available for a period of time online at https://ir.lifetime.life/.

About Life Time ®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for those 90 days to 90+ years with integrity and respect for everyone. With a team of more than 30,000, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its athletic country clubs, iconic athletic events and via a complementary and comprehensive digital platform.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net loss as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19. Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less center maintenance capital expenditures and corporate capital expenditures.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that, in the future, the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in the Company's industry or across different industries.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The Company includes a center, for comparable center sales purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including its financial outlook for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, opportunities for growth, consumer demand, industry trends, expected number of new center openings and successful closings of sale-leaseback transactions (including the amount, pricing and timing thereof). These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our business operations and competitive environment, risks relating to our brand, risks relating to the growth of our business, risks relating to our technological operations, risks relating to our capital structure, risks relating to our human capital, risks relating to legal compliance and risk management, risks relating to our financial performance and risks relating to ownership of our common stock and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 10, 2022 (File No. 001-40887), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021

Revenue:







Center revenue $ 381,621

$ 245,094

Other revenue 10,633

4,204

Total revenue 392,254

249,298

Operating expenses:







Center operations 239,573

174,615

Rent 55,964

50,517

General, administrative and marketing 66,561

38,270

Depreciation and amortization 58,107

61,206

Other operating (income) expense (17,035)

6,934

Total operating expenses 403,170

331,542

Loss from operations (10,916)

(82,244)

Other (expense) income:







Interest expense, net of interest income (29,943)

(96,217)

Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliate 26

(293)

Total other expense (29,917)

(96,510)

Loss before income taxes (40,833)

(178,754)

Benefit from income taxes (2,867)

(25,953)

Net loss $ (37,966)

$ (152,801)

Loss per common share—basic and diluted $ (0.20)

$ (1.08)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 192,465

145,196



LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,096

$ 31,637 Accounts receivable, net 9,716

6,464 Center operating supplies and inventories 41,966

41,007 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,818

48,883 Income tax receivable 2,465

3,533 Total current assets 143,061

131,524 Property and equipment, net 2,789,418

2,791,464 Goodwill 1,233,176

1,233,176 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,935,352

1,864,528 Intangible assets, net 173,766

174,241 Other assets 58,667

61,742 Total assets $ 6,333,440

$ 6,256,675 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 75,592

$ 71,308 Construction accounts payable 86,038

83,311 Deferred revenue 40,565

33,871 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 141,175

147,920 Current maturities of debt 23,793

23,527 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 46,679

46,315 Total current liabilities 413,842

406,252 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,804,082

1,775,719 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,971,743

1,909,883 Deferred income taxes 51,391

55,213 Other liabilities 15,382

18,216 Total liabilities 4,256,440

4,165,283 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 193,060

shares issued and outstanding 1,931

1,931 Additional paid-in capital 2,765,503

2,743,560 Accumulated deficit (689,049)

(651,083) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,385)

(3,016) Total stockholders' equity 2,077,000

2,091,392 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,333,440

$ 6,256,675

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (37,966)

$ (152,801) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 58,107

61,206 Deferred income taxes (3,885)

(28,632) Share-based compensation 21,438

— Non-cash rent expense 6,009

4,323 Impairment charges associated with long-lived assets 227

900 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net (28,597)

862 Loss on debt extinguishment —

40,993 Write-off of discounts and debt issuance costs —

18,325 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 1,945

2,473 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,638)

16,963 Other (2,578)

(2,768) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,062

(38,156) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (110,754)

(43,329) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 79,666

33,423 Other 4,805

(1,167) Net cash used in investing activities (26,283)

(11,073) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 3,198

1,907,577 Repayments of debt (5,745)

(1,586,777) Proceeds from senior secured credit facility 230,000

15,000 Repayments of senior secured credit facility (200,000)

(109,000) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (358)

(372) Increase in debt discounts and issuance costs —

(42,246) Other (476)

— Net cash provided by financing activities 26,619

184,182 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 61

18 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,459

134,971 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 31,637

33,195 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 41,096

$ 168,166

Non-GAAP Measurements and Key Performance Indicators

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" for a discussion of the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below.

Key Performance Indicators ($ in thousands, except for Average Center revenue per center membership) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021

Membership Data







Center memberships 673,983

544,216

Digital On-hold memberships 70,289

196,746

Total memberships 744,272

740,962











Revenue Data







Membership dues and enrollment fees 71.3%

71.5%

In-center revenue 28.7%

28.5%

Total Center revenue 100.0%

100.0%











Membership dues and enrollment fees $ 271,915

$ 175,307

In-center revenue 109,706

69,787

Total Center revenue $ 381,621

$ 245,094











Average Center revenue per center membership (1) $ 580

$ 459

Comparable center sales (2) 50.3%

(39.4)%











Center Data







Net new center openings (3) 2

1

Total centers (end of period) (3) 153

150

Total center square footage (end of period) (4) 15,300,000

14,900,000











GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Net loss $ (37,966)

$ (152,801)

Net loss margin (5) (9.7)%

(61.3)%

Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ 40,626

$ (18,947)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 10.4%

(7.6)%

Center operations expense $ 239,573

$ 174,615

Pre-opening expenses (7) $ 1,387

$ 2,560

Rent $ 55,964

$ 50,517

Non-cash rent expense (open properties) (8) $ 1,068

$ 237

Non-cash rent expense (properties under development) (8) $ 4,941

$ 4,086

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,062

$ (38,156)

Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures (9) $ (35,256)

$ (53,915)







(1) We define Average Center revenue per center membership as Center revenue less Digital On-hold revenue, divided by the average number of Center memberships for the period, where the average number of Center memberships for the period is an average derived from dividing the sum of the total Center memberships outstanding at the beginning of the period and at the end of each month during the period by one plus the number of months in each period.



(2) We measure the results of our centers based on how long each center has been open as of the most recent measurement period. We include a center, for comparable center sales purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.



(3) Net new center openings are the number of centers that opened for the first time to members during the period, less any centers that closed during the period. Total centers (end of period) is the number of centers operational as of the last day of the period. As of March 31, 2022, all of our 153 centers were open.



(4) Total center square footage (end of period) reflects the aggregate fitness square footage, which we use as a metric for evaluating the efficiencies of a center as of the end of the period. The square footage figures exclude areas used for tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor play areas and stand-alone Work, Sport and Swim locations. These figures are approximations.



(5) Net loss margin is calculated as net loss divided by total revenue.



(6) We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, including incremental costs related to COVID-19.





Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

($ in thousands) Net loss $ (37,966)

$ (152,801) Interest expense, net of interest income (a) 29,943

96,217 Benefit from income taxes (2,867)

(25,953) Depreciation and amortization 58,107

61,206 Share-based compensation expense (b) 21,438

— COVID-19 related expenses (c) 212

298 (Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions (d) (28,372)

798 Other (e) 131

1,288 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,626

$ (18,947)









(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we incurred a non-cash expense of $41.0 million related to the extinguishment of a related party secured loan and $18.3 million related to the write-off of debt discounts and issuances costs in connection with the extinguishment of senior secured notes and the related party secured loan.







(b) Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2022 is associated with stock options, restricted stock and restricted stock units. The majority of this expense was associated with awards which were fully vested and exercisable as of April 4, 2022. No share-based compensation expense was recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2021, because the vesting and exercisability of stock options granted by the Company up through March 31, 2021 was contingent upon the occurrence of a change of control or an initial public offering.







(c) Represents the incremental net expenses we recognized related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We adjust for these costs as they do not represent costs associated with our normal ongoing operations. We believe that adjusting for these costs provides a more accurate and consistent representation of our actual operating performance from period to period. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, COVID-19 related expenses primarily consisted of legal related costs.







(d) We adjust for the impact of gains or losses on the sale-leaseback of our properties as they do not reflect costs associated with our ongoing operations.







(e) Includes costs associated with incremental expenses related to a winter storm resulting in historical freezing temperatures affecting our Texas region and other transactions which are unusual and non-recurring in nature.



(7) Represents non-capital expenditures associated with opening new centers which are incurred prior to the commencement of a new center opening. The number of centers under construction or development, the types of centers and our costs associated with any particular center opening can vary significantly from period to period.



(8) Reflects the non-cash portion of our annual GAAP operating lease expense that is greater or less than the cash operating lease payments. Non-cash rent expense for our open properties represents non-cash expense associated with properties that were operating at the end of each period presented. Non-cash rent expense for our properties under development represents non-cash expense associated with properties that are still under development at the end of each period presented.



(9) Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less center maintenance capital expenditures and corporate capital expenditures.

The following table provides a reconciliation from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow before growth capital expenditures:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

($ in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,062

$ (38,156) Center maintenance capital expenditures (16,396)

(7,692) Corporate capital expenditures (27,922)

(8,067) Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $ (35,256)

$ (53,915)

Capital Expenditures Summary ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021

Growth capital expenditures (new center land and construction, growth

initiatives, major remodels of acquired centers and the purchase of previously

leased centers), net of construction reimbursements $ 66,436

$ 27,570

Center maintenance capital expenditures 16,396

7,692

Corporate capital expenditures 27,922

8,067

Total capital expenditures $ 110,754

$ 43,329



Proceeds from Sale-Leaseback Transactions ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions $ 79,666

$ 33,423



Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Second Quarter of 2022 ($ in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Net loss $(25.0) - (20.0) Interest expense, net of interest income 29.0 - 28.1 Benefit from income taxes (2.9) - (2.5) Depreciation and amortization 56.6 - 57.1 Share-based compensation expense 5.3 - 5.3 Adjusted EBITDA $63.0 - 68.0

