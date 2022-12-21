Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
21.12.2022 14:00:00

Life Time Sets Date for 2023 New York City Triathlon: October 1

Registration to Open in January

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) today announced that the iconic New York City Triathlon will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Registration will open in January.

New York City Triathlon

Traditionally held in July, the Triathlon has shifted to fall 2023 timing following discussions with New York City officials. With improved athlete experiences and safety in mind, the new date has been established to avoid summer weather trends, which have negatively affected event participants and spectators during many of the last several years.

The New York City Triathlon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier Life Time athletic events, including the Chicago Triathlon, Leadville Race Series, Garmin UNBOUND Gravel and Life Time Miami Marathon.

About Life Time®, Inc.
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

 

New York City Triathlon

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-sets-date-for-2023-new-york-city-triathlon-october-1-301707932.html

SOURCE Life Time

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
pagehit
