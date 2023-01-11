Life Time, The Brodsky Organization and Greenland USA Announce New Life Time Athletic Country Club at Brooklyn Crossing In 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brodsky Organization and Greenland USA have announced the forthcoming addition of Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, to its recently opened Brooklyn Crossing development in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. This relationship will bring the coveted Life Time athletic club experience to the 51-story residential tower in the heart of the borough in 2024.

Life Time will bring its array of health and wellness offerings to Brooklyn Crossing and provide members (both residents and non-residents) more than 37,000 square feet of airy, sun-drenched space, including boutique studios for group fitness classes featuring barre, cycling, high-intensity interval training and yoga, along with their Signature Group Training programs Alpha, GTX and UltraFit for small groups, a fitness floor with cardio and strength equipment and luxurious dressing rooms and amenities.

"The vision of Brooklyn Crossing aligns with our mission to provide the ultimate experience in healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment and we're eager to collaborate with Brodsky and Greenland to bring Life Time Prospect Heights," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer and EVP. "This is an extremely exciting project for us as we continue our expansion throughout New York City, particularly in Brooklyn, with our recently opened location in Dumbo and upcoming destination in The Brooklyn Tower."

Brooklyn Crossing offers 858 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Residences at Brooklyn Crossing are filled with natural light, with views from Prospect Park's acres of lush green treetops, all the way across the East River to Manhattan's storied steel and glass skyline. Each kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, luxurious finishes, and bathrooms complete with marble floors, porcelain walls, and illuminated vanity mirrors.

"The new partnership with Life Time underscores The Brodsky Organization's commitment to providing the latest and best lifestyle amenities for its residents," said Alexander Brodsky of The Brodsky Organization. "As a company praised for its focus on health and wellness, sustainable practices, and a growing portfolio of clubs, Life Time is the perfect partner for our latest development, Brooklyn Crossing. We hope this new partnership will be the first of many."

In addition to Life Time, Brooklyn Crossing offers a full suite of amenities, including a screening room, rooftop pool, and sky lounge. Situated in prime Prospect Heights, Brooklyn Crossing sits at the heart of a world of culture and culinary fare, with historic landmarks like the Brooklyn Academy of Music and dynamic new destinations like Barclays Center just minutes away. Brooklyn Crossing is one block from ten train lines, offering direct and convenient access to Manhattan and beyond.

Joe Mastromonaco and Colleen Morrissey of Atlantic Retail represented Life Time in this transaction.

For more information about The Brodsky Organization, visit Brodsky.com.

For additional details about Brooklyn Crossing, visit brooklyncrossingny.com.

To learn more about Life Time, visit lifetime.life.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About The Brodsky Organization

The Brodsky Organization is one of Manhattan's most established developers, owners, and managers of residential and commercial spaces in New York City. The Brodsky Organization's relationship with its residents is the foundation of its success. Every element of building life is supported by a dedicated and attentive management team. The Brodsky Organization offers intelligently designed apartments with exceptional views, which are in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The company has developed over 10,000 apartments in more than 85 rental, condominium, and co-op buildings. The portfolio ranges from charming brownstones, to renovated pre-war doorman buildings, to newly constructed high-rises with extensive building amenities. The neighborhoods span from West and Greenwich Village to Chelsea, Midtown West to Morningside Heights, and Midtown East to Carnegie Hill and Downtown Brooklyn.

About Greenland USA

Greenland USA is a leading developer of residential and commercial properties that transforms communities and is committed to the long-term health and vibrancy of the communities it serves. Greenland USA leverages its extensive international track record, commitment to design innovation, quality and efficiency and its local market expertise to bring landmark properties to fruition. It has developed the $1+ billion Metropolis project in Los Angeles and is currently developing the $6+ billion Pacific Park project in Brooklyn. Established in 2013, Greenland USA is a subsidiary of Greenland Group, which is publicly traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and ranked 176th among the Fortune Global 500 in 2020. Visit www.greenlandusa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-the-brodsky-organization-and-greenland-usa-announce-new-life-time-athletic-country-club-at-brooklyn-crossing-in-2024-301719571.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.