03.03.2022 12:50:00

Life Time to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2022

CHANHASSEN, Minn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 will be released before market open on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.)

Investors and analysts interested in participating are invited to dial 877-451-6152 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0879) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lifetime.life.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.lifetime.life.

About Life Time

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

 

