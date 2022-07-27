Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 12:45:00

Life Time to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 will be released before market open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.)

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-451-6152 (international callers please dial 1-201-389-0879) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lifetime.life.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and may be accessed online at https://ir.lifetime.life.

About Life Time
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-to-report-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2022-financial-results-on-august-10-2022-301590555.html

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Life Time Group Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Life Time Group Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Life Time Group Holdings Inc Registered Shs 14,31 4,61% Life Time Group Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Börsen gehen deutlich stärker in den Feierabend -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Für den heimischen sowie den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es im Mittwochshandel aufwärts. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch ebenfalls zu. An den größten Börsen in Asien fanden die Märkte jedoch keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen