LifeLabs Launches The World's Best Sleep: Thermally-Efficient Line of Sleep Products, including CoolLife Bedding and New CoolLife Sleepwear

Technical apparel company utilizes CoolLife technology to improve sleep through first-of-its-kind temperature regulating fabric for maximum comfort

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of World Sleep Day on March 18, LifeLabs, the first textile innovator making meaningful progress in combating the effects of climate change through thermally-efficient textiles, announces the launch of bedding and new sleepwear styles to make sleep more comfortable and restorative. LifeLabs utilizes its proprietary CoolLife technology to maintain the ideal body temperature throughout the night, which has been scientifically proven to improve sleep quality.

LifeLabs' CoolLife is the world's first thermally-transparent, Polyethylene based fabric that releases almost 100 percent of an individual's body heat, cooling the body temperature by two degrees Centigrade, or nearly four degrees Fahrenheit. Not only will sleeping at a cooler temperature make people feel more comfortable, but they can also reduce their thermostat by two degrees which is estimated to save 400lbs of carbon per household per year. Introducing the concept of new sustainability through its groundbreaking technology to increase energy efficiency among individuals, LifeLabs can decrease global greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution over time. Even two degrees can make a substantial impact against the effects of climate change.

"Our temperature regulating fabrics have the power to prevent common sleep issues like night sweats and insomnia. Sleep can significantly affect human performance and well-being so we wanted to create products that help facilitate optimal sleep with minimal environmental impact." said Scott Mellin, CEO of LifeLabs. "We're also excited to go beyond the apparel market into home decor, which demonstrates how our technology can easily be incorporated into different aspects of everyday life, while executed with maximum product sustainability."

The company aims to deliver functional products with a modern, minimalist aesthetic using less material and reduced energy usage for a more sustainable lifestyle from day through night. Low Density Polyethylene transfers body heat away from the skin more efficiently than any other performance fabric in the world and LifeLabs patented yarn is 70% cooler to the touch than organic cotton, making it the ideal material to promote restful sleep.

Bedding

LifeLabs is disrupting the bedding industry with high-quality bed sheets that have an instant cool touch value (Qmax) of 0.24 which is 47% cooler than Casper Hyperlite Tencel Sheet. In line with LifeLabs apparel, the sheet sets help reduce energy consumption at home. A cooler bed requires less air conditioning to keep the sleeper comfortable. With a refined design and luxurious satin weave, the bed sheets also feature recycled materials that further support a sustainable lifestyle. The sheet sets are available in classic white and twin, full, queen and king sizes, ranging in price from $169 - $259.

Sleepwear

LifeLabs has also expanded its original sleepwear line to include tank tops, shorts and new shirt and pant styles in soft, cooling knit fabrics. With an instant cool touch value (Qmax) of 0.21, the sleep bottoms are 36% cooler than Dagsmejan Nattwell Sleep Tech Pants and the sleep tops are 22% cooler than Dagsmejan Nattcool Sleep Tech T-Shirts. The collection of 10 new silhouettes features a kimono-inspired women's sleep shirt with minimal seams for maximum comfort along with a long-sleeved men's sleep top that allows for more cooling coverage. The simple, minimalist designs available in white, cloud gray and black offer versatility and comfort without sacrificing style. LifeLabs new line of sleepwear separates for men and women ranges in price from $39 - $59.

LifeLabs new bedding collection and sleepwear styles are available for purchase now on LifeLabs.Design.

About LifeLabs:

LifeLabs™ is a material sciences company based on textile patents from Stanford's advanced materials laboratory. LifeLabs™ bridges the gap between academia and scientific research and commercially-viable textiles that create a more sustainable world. LifeLabs™and the Life System™ of textiles introduce a unique suite of intellectual property and patents addressing peoples' environments, from mobility to home to work to sport. LifeLabs'™ patented textiles maximize comfort and performance while reducing energy on a personal and global scale.

Media Contact:

Amy Pandya

R&CPMK

(310) 967-3418

amy.pandya@rogersandcowanpmk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifelabs-launches-the-worlds-best-sleep-thermally-efficient-line-of-sleep-products-including-coollife-bedding-and-new-coollife-sleepwear-301503702.html

SOURCE LifeLabs Design