Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the third quarter and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.555 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $213 thousand, or $(0.09) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.258 million and net income of $151 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue for the current quarter declined 31% versus the third quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2020, net revenue was $4.893 million with a net loss of $728 thousand, or $(0.30) per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $6.664 million and net income of $401 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same nine months of 2019.

The global Covid-19 pandemic continues to suppress purchasing activities of many of our customers. Travel bans, governmental orders, and social distancing guidelines continue to force severe contractions in demand in both domestic and international markets. As an essential part of transportation and public safety, Lifeloc has continued operations, while taking important steps to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic. Lifeloc has received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and has complied with all currently published SBA guidance on loan forgiveness and is hopeful that the PPP loan obtained in May of $465 thousand will be forgiven. Following use of the PPP loan funds, structural costs savings were achieved through measures including staff reduction.

Current market conditions do not change our vision that Lifeloc is becoming the world's leading provider of real-time alcohol and drug abuse detection and monitoring equipment. In fact, current conditions highlight the urgency of achieving this vision. To achieve this, we will continue to grow our research and development investment required to move our developments into the market. Growing research and development spending could result in continued short term losses, even when sales return to pre-pandemic levels.

Our new breath alcohol testers, the LX9 and LT7, have been released and are on the U.S. Department of Transportation Conforming Products List, and are starting to find adoption both domestically and internationally. With highly flexible configuration, multiple language capability and a wide temperature use range, these breathalyzers are expected to facilitate future sales growth. Additionally, our Easycal® G2 has broadened our automated calibration capability and is compatible with our existing installed base of professional breathalyzers as well as the new LX9 and LT7. The G2 model also includes RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) reading of calibration standard data, which further automates the calibration process.

Additionally, several manufacturing runs of the R.A.D.A.R.® (Real-time Alcohol Detection and Reporting) model 200 have been produced. Evaluation is beginning with key customers. Recently added, the automated enrollment assistant application is providing real-time enrollment coaching, streamlining this process for customer productivity. Additionally, this new model has updated communication, improved GPS accuracy and mechanical reliability. These devices have alcohol monitoring capability and onboard biometrics that automatically verify the identity of the test subject and are intended as a tool for supervising offenders. This alternative to incarceration represents a critical step in moving our business closer to a recurring monitoring revenue model and is expected to contribute to an increase in revenue and earnings this year and in the future.

Our SpinDx-based marijuana breathalyzer remains a key product of interest in attempts to address the broadening legalization of marijuana. Legalization and decriminalization of marijuana only increases the need for a rapid, quantitative roadside test to identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The ability of our technology to detect delta-9-THC down to a concentration of 5 nanograms per milliliter and to collect a testable sample from a vapor stream has been demonstrated in our laboratories, and we continue the development work needed to convert this technology into a simple-to-operate device that is suitable for roadside testing. Detection of THC is accomplished through the SpinDx technology, licensed exclusively by Lifeloc Technologies for drugs of abuse from Sandia National Laboratory. We are targeting the end of 2021 for the first product release from this platform.

"We are very excited to have some R.A.D.A.R. 200 units in customer's hands for evaluation," said CEO Dr. Wayne Willkomm. "This is a critical step to enable a recurring revenue stream through a monitoring business."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets

ASSETS



























September 30, 2020



December 31, CURRENT ASSETS:

(Unaudited)



2019

Cash $ 2,264,887

$ 3,185,996

Accounts receivable, net

517,618



641,239

Inventories, net

2,518,996



1,986,299

Income taxes receivable

223,404



6,750

Prepaid expenses and other

67,916



18,857

Total current assets

5,592,821



5,839,141













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:











Land

317,932



317,932

Building

1,928,795



1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448



569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

976,621



976,621

Training courses

432,375



432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

218,074



208,986

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

232,600



232,600

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

172,429



172,429

Less accumulated depreciation

-2,220,032



-1,959,541

Total property and equipment, net

2,628,242



2,879,645













OTHER ASSETS:











Patents, net

154,415



145,323

Deposits and other

163,480



74,027

Deferred taxes

97,846



86,658

Total other assets

415,741



306,008















Total assets $ 8,636,804

$ 9,024,794













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable $ 257,743

$ 261,798

Term loan payable, current portion

46,128



44,879

Paycheck Protection loan payable

465,097



0

Customer deposits

182,810



214,031

Accrued expenses

212,359



290,458

Deferred revenue, current portion

37,494



45,874

Reserve for warranty expense

46,500



45,000

Total current liabilities

1,248,131



902,040













TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and











debt issuance costs

1,289,659



1,324,467













DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

1,723



6,066

Total liabilities

2,539,513



2,232,573













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares











authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding

4,636,038



4,603,304

Retained earnings

1,461,253



2,188,917

Total stockholders' equity

6,097,291



6,792,221















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,636,804

$ 9,024,794













LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30, REVENUES:

2020



2019

Product sales $ 1,502,034

$ 2,083,044

Royalties

31,395



153,922

Rental income

21,639



21,189

Total

1,555,068



2,258,155













COST OF SALES

957,964



1,193,088













GROSS PROFIT

597,104



1,065,067













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

335,075



253,716

Sales and marketing

235,733



329,824

General and administrative

297,128



287,814

Total

867,936



871,354













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

-270,832



193,713













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Interest income

2,598



10,454

Interest expense

-14,051



-14,513

Total

-11,453



-4,059













NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE (PROVISION FOR) BENEFIT FROM TAXES

-282,285



189,654













BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

69,519



-38,129













NET INCOME (LOSS) $ -212,766

$ 151,525













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.09)

$ 0.06













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.09)

$ 0.06













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,454,116



2,456,105

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

















































































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Total shareholders' equity, beginning balances $ 6,309,746

$ 6,413,642

$ 6,792,221

$ 6,160,737

























Common stock (no shares issued during periods):



















Beginning balances

4,635,727



4,600,867



4,603,304



4,597,646

Stock based compensation expense related to stock options

























311



2,437



32,734



5,658

Ending balances

4,636,038



4,603,304



4,636,038



4,603,304

























Retained earnings:























Beginning balances

1,674,019



1,812,775



2,188,917



1,563,091

Net income (loss)

-212,766



151,525



-727,664



401,209

Ending balances

1,461,253



1,964,300



1,461,253



1,964,300

























Total shareholders' equity, ending balances $ 6,097,291

$ 6,567,604

$ 6,097,291

$ 6,567,604

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















Nine Months Ended September 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2020

2019

Net income (loss) $ -727,664

$ 401,209

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash









provided by (used in) operating activities-











Depreciation and amortization

270,984



316,150

Provision for doubtful accounts, net change

3,899



-

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

48,943



7,500

Deferred taxes, net change

-11,188



-10,192



Reserve for warranty expense, net change

1,500



1,000

Stock based compensation expense related to











stock options

32,734



5,658

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-











Accounts receivable

119,722



-79,544

Inventories

-581,640



-768,790

Income taxes receivable

-216,654



90,629



Prepaid expenses and other

-49,059



-62,178

Deposits and other

-89,453



62,884

Accounts payable

-4,055



45,355



Customer deposits

-31,221



145,341



Accrued federal and state income tax

-



105,346

Accrued expenses

-78,099



49,430

Deferred revenue

-12,723



23,706



Net cash provided from (used in)













operating activities

-1,323,974



333,504















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment

-9,088



-166,488

Patent filing expense

-18,772



-



Net cash (used in) investing activities

-27,860



-166,488















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Principal payments made on term loan

-34,372



-33,167

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan

465,097



-



Net cash provided by (used in)













financing activities

430,725



-33,167















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

-921,109



133,849















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

3,185,996



2,788,327















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 2,264,887

$ 2,922,176















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:











Cash paid for interest $ 41,384

$ 42,590

















Cash paid for income tax $ 20,063

$ -

