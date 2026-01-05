LifeMD Aktie
WKN DE: A2QP24 / ISIN: US53216B1044
|
05.01.2026 15:19:32
LifeMD Adds Novo Nordisk's Weight-loss Pill Wegovy To Telehealth Platform
(RTTNews) - LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), a provider of virtual primary care and pharmacy services, on Monday said it is now offering Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill for chronic weight management and cardiovascular health through its telehealth platform.
Eligible patients can access the therapy for as little as $149 per month, expanding LifeMD's portfolio of branded obesity treatments.
The move strengthens LifeMD's collaboration with Novo Nordisk, with the company featured on the NovoCare and Wegovy websites as a trusted telehealth provider.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Wegovy pill on December 22, 2025, as the first and only oral GLP-1 therapy indicated to reduce excess body weight, support long-term weight maintenance, and reduce the risk of certain major cardiovascular events.
LFMD shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $3.49, up 2.35% on Friday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LifeMD Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: LifeMD präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.25
|Ausblick: LifeMD öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu LifeMD Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LifeMD Inc Registered Shs
|3,91
|12,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.