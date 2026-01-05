LifeMD Aktie

LifeMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QP24 / ISIN: US53216B1044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 15:19:32

LifeMD Adds Novo Nordisk's Weight-loss Pill Wegovy To Telehealth Platform

(RTTNews) - LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), a provider of virtual primary care and pharmacy services, on Monday said it is now offering Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill for chronic weight management and cardiovascular health through its telehealth platform.

Eligible patients can access the therapy for as little as $149 per month, expanding LifeMD's portfolio of branded obesity treatments.

The move strengthens LifeMD's collaboration with Novo Nordisk, with the company featured on the NovoCare and Wegovy websites as a trusted telehealth provider.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Wegovy pill on December 22, 2025, as the first and only oral GLP-1 therapy indicated to reduce excess body weight, support long-term weight maintenance, and reduce the risk of certain major cardiovascular events.

LFMD shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $3.49, up 2.35% on Friday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LifeMD Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LifeMD Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LifeMD Inc Registered Shs 3,91 12,03% LifeMD Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen