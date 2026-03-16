LifeMD Appoints Atul Kavthekar CFO As Marc Benathen Departs; Names Pisano CMO, Friedeman CBO

(RTTNews) - LifeMD Inc. (LFMD, LFMDP) on Monday appointed Atul Kavthekar as chief financial officer, effective immediately, as current CFO Marc Benathen will depart to pursue another opportunity and remain with the company through March 31 to support the transition.

The company also announced leadership changes, appointing Chris Pisano as chief marketing officer and naming Jessica Friedeman as chief business officer.

Kavthekar brings nearly three decades of financial leadership experience across healthcare, pharmacy, e-commerce and technology companies, with expertise in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning.

Pisano has more than 25 years of marketing experience across healthcare, financial services, technology and e-commerce, and will oversee the company's marketing organization, including brand strategy, digital marketing and market positioning.

Friedeman, who joined the company as chief marketing officer in January 2023, will lead the launch of LifeMD's enterprise and employer health offerings while continuing as general manager of the company's women's health division.

In the pre-market trading, LFMDP is trading 7.28% higher at $4.2697 on the Nasdaq.