LifeOmic and The Fasting Method Announce Partnership to Provide Enhanced Intermittent Fasting Program

INDIANAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of LIFE mobile apps and the Precision Health Cloud platform, today announced a partnership with The Fasting Method , a clinically-developed program to support healthy lifestyles with intermittent fasting. The program provides fasting support for everyone, whether they are just getting started or are seeking professional guidance.

Members of The Fasting Method will be provided with an integrated experience to track their daily fasting habits on LifeOmic's LIFE Fasting Tracker app. The program also offers The Fasting Method's users with an exclusive Circle to connect with other members and hear from the world's leading fasting researchers and coaches.

Members of The Fasting Method will be able to use LIFE Fasting Tracker to track their eating habits, monitor mood, and record parameters such as their weight, waist circumference, blood glucose, and ketones, to sustain and improve metabolic health. The app also integrates with BIOSENSE™ , Apple Healthkit, Fitbit, Garmin and Oura Ring to help users sync their health devices.

"The Fasting Method aligns with LifeOmic's mission of providing science-backed tools and educational content to help people improve their health," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "Our partnership will provide members with the tools they need to reach their health goals and automatically track their progress."

Users will also be able to share their health journeys, view when friends and family are fasting and connect with others via the Circles feature. Circles allows members to build community support, a known predictor of improved health, and interact with The Fasting Method's expert coaches. The LIFE Fasting Tracker also incorporates an extensive library of science-based educational content provided by a network of expert bloggers on the LIFE Apps site.

"The LIFE Fasting app further customizes our program by equipping people with the tools they need to measure their daily successes and share words of encouragement with others who are going through similar experiences," said Megan Ramos, co-founder of The Fasting Method. "The ability to provide our members with social support on their health journeys is invaluable."

"Our partnership with LifeOmic provides our members with the ability to connect with each other in meaningful ways," said Dr. Jason Fung, co-founder of The Fasting Method. "We're excited to help build a community to help our members learn from each other and provide support to one another."

In addition to LIFE Fasting Tracker, LifeOmic offers LIFE Extend, a holistic wellness application focused on promoting overall health. Combined, the LIFE apps allow companies to accelerate population health initiatives with consumer facing precision health apps and a cloud platform. The company also launched Lifeology , a platform to present seemingly complex, novel scientific concepts in a reasoned, calm and easy-to-understand way. User data is securely stored on LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud, a HIPAA compliant, SOC 2 certified and HITRUST CSF© Certified platform in use at major hospitals and academic medical centers.

Learn more and download the apps for iOS and Android at: https://lifeapps.io/the_fasting_method/

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more. The company's suite of consumer products includes: the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, a health literacy and education platform; and Connect for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

About The Fasting Method:

The Fasting Method (TFM) was developed by Dr. Jason Fung and Megan Ramos after extensive clinical experience in helping patients lose weight to reverse type 2 diabetes. TFM provides the education, resources and support for clients to lower their hemoglobin A1c, reduce their medication dependency, and improve symptoms associated with metabolic syndrome.

The original program, Intensive Dietary Management, was founded in 2012 as an in-person program at Dr. Fung and Megan Ramos'Toronto-based nephrology clinic. Realizing the need to scale their knowledge to reach individuals outside of Canada, Fung and Ramos expanded their program online and introduced personalized Fasting and Behavior Coaching.

