LifePoint Health Partners with Google Cloud to Transform Healthcare Delivery in Communities Across the United States

Data interoperability, patient monitoring, and world-class virtual care will improve healthcare cost, quality, and access

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifePoint Health, a diversified healthcare delivery network dedicated to Making Communities Healthier, and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to transform healthcare delivery in communities across the United States through LifePoint's implementation of Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine (HDE).

LifePoint Health is working with Google Cloud to make data more useful and transform healthcare delivery.

"The ability to deliver next-generation care comes from effectively combining clinical expertise with the latest technological advancements—not solely one or the other," said David Dill, chairman and chief executive officer of LifePoint Health. "We are excited to combine the high-quality clinical care and scale of LifePoint's diversified healthcare network with the innovation, agility, and security of Google Cloud HDE, so we can enhance how we deliver the right care to our patients at the right time and through the right channels. This partnership is a meaningful milestone in our pursuit of advancing community-based care, and we look forward to working with Google to fulfill our mission of Making Communities Healthier."

Google Cloud's HDE aggregates and organizes data from multiple sources, including medical records, clinical trials, and research data – and for LifePoint, this data is used only for the benefit of a patient's healthcare provider. The solution helps clinicians gain near real-time, holistic views of patient longitudinal records, and provides advanced analytics and AI in a secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environment. Backed by Google Cloud's highly scalable and secure managed services that support HIPAA compliance and leverage BigQuery for robust processing, HDE will help LifePoint Health create new digital solutions and care models, interoperate with innovative third party solutions, and ensure consistent care across its more than 60 acute care facilities, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and more than 170 additional sites of care nationwide.

This collaboration will bring best-in-class technology to a wide range of communities outside urban areas, extending LifePoint care teams' reach outside of the traditional four walls of the hospital. As a result, patients can receive top quality care close to home instead of having to travel to larger cities where healthcare innovation has traditionally been concentrated. By leveraging cutting-edge technology solutions, the partnership will help improve quality, increase access and ensure equitable care for patients in zip codes of all sizes and demographics, across the healthcare continuum.

"LifePoint Health is fundamentally changing how healthcare is delivered at the community level," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Bringing data together from hundreds of sources, and applying AI and machine learning to it will unlock the power of data to make real-time decisions—whether it is around resource utilization, identifying high-risk patients, reducing physician burn out, or other critical needs."

Through the partnership, LifePoint and Google Cloud will seek to address significant industry challenges, including traditionally siloed data within healthcare systems, limited data interoperability for both in-person and virtual settings, and access to high-quality healthcare, particularly for those who live outside of large urban areas. LifePoint's implementation of HDE will enable data interoperability across LifePoint Health's large number of disparate electronic medical records (EMR) systems, giving providers and clinical teams a more complete view of their patients' health and allowing them to deliver data-driven, and potentially lifesaving, care. The collaboration positions LifePoint as a leader in both digital and physical care with broadened access to critical behavioral health experts and services in communities across the country.

This partnership announcement is the latest in a series of recent investments that LifePoint has made to bring technology-enabled solutions to patients and providers across the country. Collaborating with Google Cloud further strengthens and builds upon the company's LifePoint Forward innovation strategy, which aims to invest in and deploy solutions to improve quality, access and patient outcomes while lowering costs.

LifePoint and Google Cloud share a steadfast commitment to data privacy and security. Through the implementation of Google Cloud's reliable infrastructure and secure data storage that support HIPAA compliance, along with LifePoint Health's security, privacy controls and processes, access and use of patient data will be appropriately protected.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health is a leader in community-based healthcare that serves patients and providers across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of Making Communities Healthier, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of 63 community hospital campuses, more than 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and more than 170 additional sites of care, including acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers, and post-acute care facilities. Its 50,000 dedicated employees are leading innovations in care across 29 states. More information about LifePoint can be found at www.LifePointHealth.net.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

