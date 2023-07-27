LifeSecure Unveils New Hospital Indemnity Insurance to Help Heal Financial Stress

New product provides agents and clients with a simple customizable solution to prepare for unexpected expenses

NEW HUDSON, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to simple insurance solutions that create a better future for its customers, LifeSecure Insurance Company today announced the initial launch of its next-generation Hospital Indemnity Insurance to the individual and worksite markets in 29 states with additional states soon to follow. The new customizable coverage aims to protect customers of almost any age from out-of-pocket costs and financial stress that often accompany an unexpected hospital stay.

"LifeSecure is proud to deliver another straightforward and flexible solution designed to meet the needs of today's agents and consumers," said Patrick J. Prichard, LifeSecure president and CEO. "Hospital stays already cause enough stress, which is easily compounded by hospital bills and other expenses. Our new Hospital Indemnity Insurance allows more agents to protect their clients with affordable, customizable coverage that helps them focus on their recovery after an unexpected health event instead of how much it will cost to get better."

Since 2010, LifeSecure's hospital indemnity products have been helping individuals and families extend their health coverage with cash benefits to offset anything from deductibles, prescription medication and other medical costs to daily living expenses, lost wages, and transportation.

The company's new Hospital Indemnity Insurance represents a significant redesign of the product with improved customization and benefits for both inpatient and observation care, including admissions resulting from mental health and nervous disorders.

Customers can tailor their coverage to complement their health plans by selecting a preferred daily benefit amount and rolling benefit periods of three, six, 10 or 21 days, which can reset throughout the year. Several optional benefit-enhancing riders are also available for further customization, including lump sum hospital admission, outpatient surgery, emergency and ambulance, rehab/skilled nursing facility and more.

Key features also include:

Simple online application and an easy selling experience

Guaranteed issue individual coverage for ages 64.5-66; guaranteed issue worksite opportunities

No coordination of benefits

Guaranteed renewable coverage for life

Hospital Indemnity Insurance is now available in Alaska; Alabama; Arkansas; Arizona; Colorado; Connecticut; Delaware; Georgia; Hawaii; Iowa; Illinois; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maine; Michigan; Minnesota; Mississippi; Missouri; Montana; North Dakota; Nebraska; Nevada; Oklahoma; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Wisconsin; and West Virginia.

