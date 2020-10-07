Lifesight launches customer intelligence platform to help brands boost their customer data strategy

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesight, a customer intelligence company, officially launched it's brand new customer intelligence platform globally today. With the current crisis affecting millions of businesses globally, there is a huge demand for accurate and fresh consumer data that can help businesses understand customer behaviour change and how to market to them in the new normal. With that in mind, Lifesight's newly updated platform aims to help brands and enterprises solve this problem by leveraging identity resolution and data enrichment to power their customer data and marketing strategies.

Building customer intelligence is the process of transforming customer data into actionable insights that helps drive business decisions, optimize marketing spend and improve customer experiences. The platform is powered by Lifesight's LifeID customer graph technology, which leverages privacy compliant 2nd & 3rd party data sets to build billions of consumer profiles globally using AI, so brands and enterprises can easily identify, engage and measure new and existing customers.

"We are seeing a rapid change in consumer behaviour and it's getting increasingly more difficult to keep up with the connected consumer journey, hence why it's more important than ever for marketers to leverage customer intelligence to optimize ad spend and improve customer experiences. I am extremely happy to announce the launch of our customer intelligence platform and I would like to thank the amazing Lifesight team who made this happen," said Tobin Thomas, CEO of Lifesight.

Lifesight sees its all-in-one platform approach to customer intelligence as an easy and cost effective way for brands to adopt customer intelligence in their digital transformation journey. Lifesight is now available in selected markets across APAC, North America, Middle East and Europe.

About Lifesight

Lifesight is a leading customer intelligence platform that helps brands and enterprises leverage identity resolution and data enrichment to power their customer data strategies like never before. Their industry leading solution enables the transformation of customer data into actionable insights that helps drive business decisions, optimize marketing spend and improve customer experiences. Their platform is powered by their LifeID customer graph technology, which leverages privacy compliant 2nd & 3rd party data sets to build billions of consumer profiles globally using AI, so brands and enterprises can easily identify, engage and measure new and existing customers.To learn more, visit https://www.lifesight.io/

Contact:

Debjit Sen

Head of Marketing

Ph: 91-9953246251

debjit@lifesight.io

SOURCE Lifesight