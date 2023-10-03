03.10.2023 15:27:00

LifeSpan Vision Ventures Invests in Deciduous Therapeutics

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpan Vision Ventures today announced an investment in Deciduous Therapeutics, a pioneering longevity biotechnology company dedicated to enhancing human healthspan by developing innovative medicines targeting the elimination of senescent cells through restoring endogenous immune mechanisms.

Originating from the research lab of Dr. Anil Bhushan at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Deciduous has made groundbreaking discoveries centered on Natural Killer T-cells (NKTs) as a potent endogenous immune mechanism capable of enabling senolysis. The company's in vivo Proof-Of-Concept (POC) studies have demonstrated single-dose efficacy with their lead compound, which restores NKT function, eliminates senescent cells, and resolves both fibrotic and metabolic diseases. Simultaneously, they are extending the platform to test additional age-related diseases.

Andrew Worden, Founding Partner of LifeSpan Vision Ventures, stated: "Our investment in Deciduous Therapeutics aligns with our mission to support companies dedicated to longevity and age-related disease therapeutics. Deciduous Therapeutics is taking an innovative approach to senescence, initially targeting fibrotic and metabolic diseases, but their platform technology holds immense potential for various age-related conditions. We are excited to collaborate with such an exceptional team of pioneers in the field of longevity biotechnology and eagerly anticipate their impact on the treatment of age-related diseases."

About Deciduous Therapeutics
Deciduous Therapeutics is a San Francisco-based longevity biotechnology company founded with a vision to harness the innate power of the human immune system to selectively eliminate harmful senescent cells.

For more information, please visit: Deciduous Therapeutics or email info@deciduoustx.com

About LifeSpan Vision Ventures
LifeSpan Vision Ventures specializes in investments targeting companies focusing on longevity and the reversal of aging-related diseases.
lifespanvisionventures.com

Contact: Harry Robb
mob: +44 7795042764
harry.robb@lifespanvision.com

LifeSpan Vision Ventures

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifespan-vision-ventures-invests-in-deciduous-therapeutics-301945042.html

SOURCE LifeSpan Vision Ventures

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen erwartet, während am deutschen Aktienmarkt sich eine positive Tendenz durchsetzen dürfte. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Donnerstag im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen