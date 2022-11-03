LifeStance Health Appoints David Bourdon To Succeed Michael Bruff As New CFO

(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health (LFST), outpatient mental healthcare provider, announced Thursday that Michael Bruff, currently Chief Financial Officer, will take on a new role as Business Transformation Officer, effective November 10, 2022.

David Bourdon will join the company and succeed Bruff as Chief Financial Officer. Both executives will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Burdick.

The company said it is creating a Business Transformation Office dedicated to improvements that will deliver an exceptional experience for both clinicians and patients.

Bourdon will join LifeStance as CFO, bringing over two decades of experience leading finance organizations and extensive knowledge of the healthcare and mental health industries. He previously served as CFO of Magellan Health, a leader in mental health and pharmacy programs.

Earlier than that, Bourdon held multiple roles at Cigna, most recently as CFO of Cigna's U.S. and international healthcare business units with a portfolio representing over $45 billion in revenue.