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WKN: 778943 / ISIN: CY0001350418

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23.09.2026 12:55:01

LifeStance Health CTO Sells 42,067 Shares for $541,402

Vukasin Paunovich, Chief Technology Officer of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST), sold 42,067 shares of common stock on Sept. 2, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($12.87); post-transaction value based on Sept. 2, 2026, market close ($12.89).

LifeStance Health Group operates as a scaled provider of outpatient mental healthcare services with a substantial footprint of 8,542 employees and $1.6 billion in TTM revenue. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with a one-year share price appreciation of 134.5%, reflecting investor confidence in the expanding demand for accessible mental health services. LifeStance's competitive positioning is anchored in its integrated subsidiary network model, which enables comprehensive service delivery across psychiatric care, specialized testing, and therapeutic interventions within the growing outpatient behavioral health sector.

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