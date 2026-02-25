LifeStance Health Group Aktie

LifeStance Health Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CS0T / ISIN: US53228F1012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 13:04:22

LifeStance Health Group Turns To Profit In Q4, FY25; Stock Gains In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST), Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $11.7 million compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in the previous year. Total revenue for the quarter rose 17 percent, to $382.2 million from last year's $325.5 million.

Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by higher visit volumes from net clinician growth and improved clinician productivity.

For the full year 2025, earnings stood at $9.7 million, or $0.02 a share, compared with a loss of $57.4 million, or $0.15 a share, last year. Total revenue for the period amounted to $1,424.3 million, up 14 percent from $1,251.0 million in the prior year.

Moving ahead, the company sees full-year 2026 revenue of $1.615 billion to $1.655 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $205 million. For the first quarter, it anticipates total revenue of $380 million to $400 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million to $45 million.

CEO Dave Bourdon announced that the Board has approved a $100 million share repurchase program, reflecting the company's strong cash generation and healthy balance sheet.

In the pre-market hours, LFST is climbing 13.73 percent, to $8.12 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LifeStance Health Group Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LifeStance Health Group Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LifeStance Health Group Inc Registered Shs 7,41 3,78% LifeStance Health Group Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:18 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX schließt mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- DAX letztlich deutlich über 25.000-Punken -- Asiens Börsen profitierten von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt waren ebenfalls Aufschläge zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien prägten zur Wochenmitte die Bullen das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen