LifeStance Health Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS0T / ISIN: US53228F1012
|
25.02.2026 13:04:22
LifeStance Health Group Turns To Profit In Q4, FY25; Stock Gains In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST), Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $11.7 million compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in the previous year. Total revenue for the quarter rose 17 percent, to $382.2 million from last year's $325.5 million.
Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by higher visit volumes from net clinician growth and improved clinician productivity.
For the full year 2025, earnings stood at $9.7 million, or $0.02 a share, compared with a loss of $57.4 million, or $0.15 a share, last year. Total revenue for the period amounted to $1,424.3 million, up 14 percent from $1,251.0 million in the prior year.
Moving ahead, the company sees full-year 2026 revenue of $1.615 billion to $1.655 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $205 million. For the first quarter, it anticipates total revenue of $380 million to $400 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million to $45 million.
CEO Dave Bourdon announced that the Board has approved a $100 million share repurchase program, reflecting the company's strong cash generation and healthy balance sheet.
In the pre-market hours, LFST is climbing 13.73 percent, to $8.12 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LifeStance Health Group Inc Registered Shs
|
24.02.26
|Ausblick: LifeStance Health Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: LifeStance Health Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: LifeStance Health Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: LifeStance Health Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu LifeStance Health Group Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LifeStance Health Group Inc Registered Shs
|7,41
|3,78%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX schließt mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- DAX letztlich deutlich über 25.000-Punken -- Asiens Börsen profitierten von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt waren ebenfalls Aufschläge zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien prägten zur Wochenmitte die Bullen das Bild.