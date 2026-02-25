LifeStance Health Group Turns To Profit In Q4, FY25; Stock Gains In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST), Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $11.7 million compared to a net loss of $7.1 million in the previous year. Total revenue for the quarter rose 17 percent, to $382.2 million from last year's $325.5 million.

Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by higher visit volumes from net clinician growth and improved clinician productivity.

For the full year 2025, earnings stood at $9.7 million, or $0.02 a share, compared with a loss of $57.4 million, or $0.15 a share, last year. Total revenue for the period amounted to $1,424.3 million, up 14 percent from $1,251.0 million in the prior year.

Moving ahead, the company sees full-year 2026 revenue of $1.615 billion to $1.655 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $205 million. For the first quarter, it anticipates total revenue of $380 million to $400 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $39 million to $45 million.

CEO Dave Bourdon announced that the Board has approved a $100 million share repurchase program, reflecting the company's strong cash generation and healthy balance sheet.

In the pre-market hours, LFST is climbing 13.73 percent, to $8.12 on the Nasdaq.