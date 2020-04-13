Lifestream Health Center Receives 2020 Best of Bowie Award

BOWIE, Md., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lifestream Health Center has been selected for the 2020 Best of Bowie Award in the Local Business category by the Bowie Award Program.

Each year, the Bowie Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Bowie area a great place to live, work and play.

Dr. Sarah A. Merritt, CEO and Clinical Director of Lifestream Health Center, states, "Our team is excited to be recognized as 'best of' in this award category. We take a patient centered, caring, and compassionate approach to the practice of Pain Management. While many facilities maintain a formulaic approach to Pain Management; we're proud to spend time with every patient. We treat our patients for health, and also with dignity and respect for each and every patient. Receiving this award validates our vision and mission."

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Bowie Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Bowie Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Lifestream Health Centers

Lifestream Health Center has been serving the Bowie/Baltimore-Washington D.C. Metropolitan area since 2000, when the practice was established by Dr. Robert Lyles. We have assembled an amazing team of highly trained pain management specialists to help our patients to solve their acute and chronic pain problems. Our center offers comprehensive pain management for acute and chronic pain problems. We recognize the value of personalized treatment plans, as all patients are not the same. For more information, visit our website at

https://lifestreamhealth.com/

About Bowie Award Program

The Bowie Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Bowie area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Bowie Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy. For more information, visit our website at

http://www.townbestof-information.org

About Growth Solutions Team

The Growth Solutions Team is a leading provider of Business Consulting Services including, Strategic HR, CFO Advisory, Sales & Customer Service Training, and Small Business Advisory services. Our team assists companies with growth in sales, profitability, and improved cash flows. For more information, visit the website at

https://growthsolutionsteam.com.

SOURCE Lifestream Health Center