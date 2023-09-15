Lifestyle and Apparel Company, RSVLTS, Debuts First Co-Branded Collection with Hit Series "Bluey"

Vibrant All-Over-Print Button-Down Shirts Feature Classic Characters, Iconic Scenes & More

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RSVLTS (rose-uh-velts), creators of high-quality licensed and unlicensed pop culture apparel since 2012, is thrilled to announce the release of its first-ever collaboration with BBC Studios Kids & Family for the mega-hit animated series, "Bluey." The all-new co-branded line for adults and children will feature a four-shirt button-down collection in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades).

The collection will drop online at www.rsvlts.com , and via RSVLTS app (iOS & Android) on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00pm ET.

Bluey and her family have arrived at RSVLTS amidst much anticipation and fanfare, with gear that also features Bluey's school friends, an ice cream pattern dripping with flavor, and a magic xylophone shirt that'll freeze people in their tracks (resist the urge to get the pen!), and more show-related Easter eggs embedded throughout the designs.

Bluey x RSVLTS Collection Apparel & Background

See below for more details for each item, all available across classic (unisex), women's and youth sizes for this first series of button-downs:

Bluey x RSVLTS - "Meet the Heelers"

Bluey! Bingo! Mum! Dad! Your favorite family of red and blue heelers is showing off their best dance moves on this outrageous KUNUFLEX™ button-down. Based on the famous opening sequence of the show (which you probably hum in your sleep at this point), this game of musical statues is so hot, even Bandit's trademark "sprinkler" can't cool it down.

Bluey x RSVLTS - "Don't Let It Melt"

Bluey. Bingo. Ice cream. Hmmm, mango or strawberry…why choose?! This sweet KUNUFLEX™ button down is dripping with both fantastic flavors as well as a sprinkle of, well, sprinkles for a little added flavor.

Bluey x RSVLTS - "Magic Xylophone"

FREEZE!!! This playful KUNUFLEX™ button-down pays homage to the fan-favorite first episode of the series, where Bluey, Bingo, and Bandit have all sorts of frozen fun courtesy of a magical musical instrument. Featuring Bandit in costume and the sisters sitting side by side, and more moments, this shirt will stop any "Bluey" fan in their tracks. UNFREEZE!!!

Bluey x RSVLTS - Primary Pals

If they go to school with Bluey, you can bet your bottom dollar buck you'll find them here. Chloe, Snickers, Indy, Rusty, Mackenzie, and the rest of Bluey's school friends. Consider this colorful collage of classmates your personal "Bluey" yearbook!

"From the first time we saw an episode of 'Bluey,' we knew there was something special about the show, its subject matter, the incredible characters, and impressive storytelling," said Mike Shriner, Director of Communications for RSVLTS. "We brought in some in-house experts - the children of RSVLTS own employees who adore the series - to help us curate some matching designs and styles the entire family would wear, so we're thrilled to see how all fans of the show enjoy the collection as well!"

All Bluey x RSVLTS Collection videos and more content can also be found on RSVLTS YouTube , @rsvlts on IG and @rsvlts on TT; @officialblueytv on IG, @officialblueytv on TT and Bluey YouTube.

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS brand and apparel is rooted in super high-grade pop culture fandoms and nostalgia, dedicated to those with a bold and fun spirit. What makes RSVLTS different is its approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear, as well as original designs, in a unique style that kick-starts a conversation and fully captivates the room. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-spandex blend, as well as the line of active-leisure Breakfast Balls All-Day™ polos, shirts that are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look, for any event or occasion.

About Bluey

Bluey is produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

Bluey | Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube

About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy® and Logie award-winning Australian studio that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group with sales of £1.6bn (21/22). Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on four pillars: a global Content Studio (producing, investing and distributing content globally); Channels & Streaming platforms in the UK and across the world; a Brands & Licensing operation which seeks to amplify the impact of IP; and the successful UK-based multi-channel network UKTV. Around 2,400 hours of award-winning British programs made by the business every year, with three-quarters of its revenues from non-BBC customers including Discovery, Apple and Netflix. Its content is internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear, Bluey and Doctor Who. BBC.com, BBC Studios' global digital news platform, has 139 million unique browser visits each month.

BBC Studios | Website | Press Office | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram |

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestyle-and-apparel-company-rsvlts-debuts-first-co-branded-collection-with-hit-series-bluey-301928618.html

SOURCE RSVLTS