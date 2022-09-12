Lifestyle and Wellness Brand, Warmies, Awarded Summer 2022 NY NOW "Best-Selling Product"

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle and wellness brand, Warmies, known for their lavender-infused plush toys and wellness products, has been named a winner in the "Best-Selling Product" category of the Summer 2022 NY NOW Market Awards. The company has sold millions of their microwavable plush toys, designed to bring comfort and relaxation to consumers of all ages.

"Receiving this award is quite an honor. It's nice to be recognized, but even better when you love what you do. The entire Warmies team is truly dedicated to bringing comfort and smiles to those we touch every day." – Scott Wehrs, President of Warmies

The NY NOW Awards recognizes outstanding products in innovation and design. Among hundreds of products showcased, Warmies was one of ten products chosen for the award by a panel of esteemed industry leaders. The brand is best known for their animal plush toys along with numerous health and wellness products, including slippers, eye masks, and heating pads. In addition to providing quality to their customers, Warmies is dedicated to giving back by regularly donating product to organizations that distribute them to children and adults in need.

All products are available on warmies.com and range from $29 to $40. Hi-res imagery is available here.

PRESS CONTACT:

Louisa Morgan

Michele Marie PR

warmies@michelemariepr.com

646.863.3923

About Warmies

For over 25 years, Warmies has set the standard for comfort and wellness for all ages. In addition to their best-selling, microwavable plush toys, the brand also offers wellness products, including heating pads, eye masks, slippers and more. Warmies also donates to various charitable initiatives, including product donations to children and adults suffering from cancer. All products are available to shop at warmies.com.

SOURCE Warmies by Intelex