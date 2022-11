Lifetime Isa saving scheme ‘stopping some from buying a home’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

MPs and campaigners call for urgent review of property price cap for UK government schemeA government scheme to help people save for their first home is preventing some from buying a property and leaving others thousands of pounds out of pocket, MPs and campaigners have said.They are calling on ministers to conduct an urgent review of the rules that apply to the lifetime Isa – which lets people save for a first home or retirement – because of fears they are penalising some first-time buyers. Continue reading...