Lifetime Isas: calls to increase price cap that ‘fines’ first-time buyers

People who want to buy property costing more than £450,000 say they unfairly face losing moneyCampaigners are pressing for changes to a UK government scheme for would-be first-time buyers that “fines” people if they use it to buy a home costing more than £450,000.Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, is among those calling for an urgent revamp of the rules that apply to lifetime Isas, which let people save for a first home or for their retirement. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel