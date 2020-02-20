LifeVac Registers Fiftieth Global Save

NESCONSET, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the revolutionary airway clearance device (ACD), has registered its fiftieth global save and fifth in 2020. "We are pleased to add the fiftieth name to LifeVac' s Wall of Saves," said Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac. "More importantly, this is the first time in history that one of the leading causes of unintentional injury death has a viable path to be being eradicated. LifeVac saves are lowering the number of choking deaths around the world and it is our belief that one day we can eliminate them completely. While fifty is a milestone to be celebrated, over 5,000 people die from choking in the United States alone," Lih said. "Our mission has only just begun."

About LifeVac- LifeVac is a non-invasive, non-powered, portable (ACD) airway clearance device developed to clear an airway obstruction from a victim in a choking related emergency. For more information or to learn about LifeVac success stories visit www.lifevac.net SAVE A LIFE

