Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of APEX, CTB, GT, FRTA, PAND, PRAH, ICLR, PBCT and MBT

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Apex Global Brands, Inc. (OTC: APEX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of APEX to Galaxy Universal LLC for $2.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NasdaqGS: GT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CTB to GT for 41.75 per share and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 GT shares per CTB share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FRTA to Quikrete Holdings, Inc. for $24.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PAND to Merck for $60.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) - ICON Public Limited Company (NasdaqGS: ICLR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRAH to ICLR for $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 ICLR shares for each PRAH share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) - M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PBCT and MTB. PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 MTB shares per PBCT share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-apex-ctb-gt-frta-pand-prah-iclr-pbct-and-mbt-301238034.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm