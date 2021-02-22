|
22.02.2021 05:38:00
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CHNG, CUB, CLGX, HMSY, MGLN, RP, SMTX and SPWH
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CHNG to Optum for $25.75 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CUB for $70.00 per share.
If you are a CUB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLGX for $80.00 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMSY to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 per share.
If you are a HMSY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MGLN to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
RealPage, Inc. (Nasdaq: RP)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RP to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 per share.
If you are a RP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMTX to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $6.044 per share in cash.
If you are a SMTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SPWH)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SPWH to affiliates of the Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share.
If you are a SPWH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-chng-cub-clgx-hmsy-mgln-rp-smtx-and-spwh-301232229.html
SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm
