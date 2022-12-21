Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
21.12.2022 14:01:00

LIFT Aesthetics, A Luxurious Napa Med Spa, Joins Advanced MedAesthetic Partners' Coast To Coast Family

LIFT Aesthetics Positions Itself To Make Confidence Look Good On Even More Clients With AMP's Growth Platform

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) announces the addition of LIFT Aesthetics to the industry's leading support and growth platform. This outstanding business accompanies the accelerating number of practices partnering with AMP.

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (PRNewsfoto/Advanced MedAesthetic Partners)

"AMP is proud to welcome LIFT Aesthetics into the family," shares Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "I've successfully worked with Dr. Jonathan Sykes for years, and have followed him and Dr. Meaghan Noud's incredible practice with a simple patient philosophy, delivering individual amplified well-being through confidence from the inside out. The AMP platform and experts will help LIFT Aesthetics reach more patients, building market share while bolstering revenue and profit."

AMP focuses on genuine practice partnerships by selecting the highest quality clinicians to deliver an unparalleled level of care. The AMP model empowers practices to generate faster growth while staying true to the respective brand, by leveraging proven strategies that ensure success.

"The future begins today", shares Dr. Jonathan Sykes. "We are excited to join AMP and work with the talented team they have assembled to continue enhancing the natural beauty of all our patients."

This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at  www.weramp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lift-aesthetics-a-luxurious-napa-med-spa-joins-advanced-medaesthetic-partners-coast-to-coast-family-301707726.html

SOURCE Advanced MedAesthetic Partners

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägen am Donnerstag Gewinne das Bild. Der DAX rutscht unterdessen auf rotes Terrain ab. In Fernost herrschte mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen