Lift and shift Windows applications to containers

There’s an old adage often shared by developers building on Microsoft platforms: “How can you tell if a Microsoft product is ready for prime time? When Microsoft uses it for one of its flagship applications or services.”That means it was time to start using the Orleans distributed application framework when it powered large parts of Halo, time to use Fluid Framework when it went into Teams, and on and on. The latest service to get the stamp of approval is Windows containers on Azure Kubernetes Service. Microsoft has spent the past year or so working to move large pieces of the Microsoft 365 platform onto AKS with the aim of making it more scalable and flexible in the light of the rapid changes in work patterns driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.To read this article in full, please click here