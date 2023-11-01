LiftMaster Launches New Line of Smart Commercial Door Operators Bringing Maximum Performance and Intelligence to Today's Facilities

LiftMaster's All New Commercial Door Operator Lineup is Now Available for Preorder Through the LiftMaster Partner Portal

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster® , the leading brand of professionally installed access solutions that continues to set the standard in commercial door operator innovation has launched MAXUM, a new lineup of smart DC powered commercial door operators equipped with a floor level LCD display, soft start and stop, battery backup, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. MAXUM commercial door operators are now available for preorder through the LiftMaster Partner Portal. MAXUM commercial door operators will ship January 2nd, 2024. Partners who preorder will be eligible to receive special pre-sale offers and discounts including:

A free 7Ah Battery Back-up with every pre-sale order

3 months free of myQ Facility for any MAXUM commercial door operator connected in 2024

3% discount off list price for a quantity of 5-39 units placed in a single order

5% off list price for a quantity of 40 or more units placed in a single order

"LiftMaster is always listening to our dealers and working to provide them with solutions that anticipate the needs of users in commercial settings with a lineup that is fast, smart, and simple," said Tracy Rizzi, Group Product Manager, Commercial Door Operators. "With the introduction of MAXUM DC commercial door operators, you get all the benefits of DC operation including soft start/soft stop, battery back-up, faster speed, lighter weight and so much more. Everything from installation to operation is faster, connectivity and continuous uptime is smarter, and modular parts and floor-level wall control with diagnostics make the operator simpler allowing businesses to maximize efficiency and profitability."

Pioneered to perfection, the new suite of commercial door operators is integrated with myQ® technology enabling more visibility through integrated myQ® Facility software. Facility Managers can see and control what is happening at their facility's commercial doors and access data and analytics to improve their business. The integration with myQ Facility also allows dealers and installers to receive valuable diagnostic information, making scheduled maintenance a breeze.

LiftMaster's new product line has been consolidated into 26 new SKUs with different feature sets and a range of price points. Notable new features include:

Sleek New Profile - Modular and purpose-built design that will fit the needs of any facility or commercial application.

Modular and purpose-built design that will fit the needs of any facility or commercial application. High-Efficiency DC Motors - The motor and gearbox are built to meet the high demands of traffic coming in and out of busy facilities. Soft-start & Soft-stop gives the operator a longer lifespan. It reliably works in extreme weather conditions too.

The motor and gearbox are built to meet the high demands of traffic coming in and out of busy facilities. Soft-start & Soft-stop gives the operator a longer lifespan. It reliably works in extreme weather conditions too. Floor Level Control - 3-button control with easy-to-use, 4-line LCD display. When installers add a remote, they don't have to track beeps and flashes and setup can be done simply from the screen.

3-button control with easy-to-use, 4-line LCD display. When installers add a remote, they don't have to track beeps and flashes and setup can be done simply from the screen. Faster Door Operation - Up to 33% faster than standard commercial door operators, allowing shipments in and out quickly. Average speed is 12" per second.

- Up to 33% faster than standard commercial door operators, allowing shipments in and out quickly. Average speed is 12" per second. Battery Backup - Helps keep the door running even when the power goes out, ensuring safe and continuous operation.

- Helps keep the door running even when the power goes out, ensuring safe and continuous operation. Floor Level Diagnostics and Troubleshooting - myQ Facility allows customers to see what the problem is on their myQ Facility interface so they can fix it or know when to call for service. With myQ Diagnostics dealers can know the installed door operator's maintenance schedule and be alerted when there is a problem.

- myQ Facility allows customers to see what the problem is on their myQ Facility interface so they can fix it or know when to call for service. With myQ Diagnostics dealers can know the installed door operator's maintenance schedule and be alerted when there is a problem. Built-in Wi-Fi - Easily connects to myQ Facility software, allowing customers to get valuable data and insights to improve operations.

- Easily connects to myQ Facility software, allowing customers to get valuable data and insights to improve operations. Security+ 2.0® - Virtually eliminates radio wave interference and offers extended range.

To place preorders and access more information on presale incentives, please visit LiftMaster's Partner Portal partner.liftmaster.com/MAXUM. To learn more about LiftMaster's new line of commercial door operators, visit liftmaster.com/nextgencdo.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

