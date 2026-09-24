Ligand Pharmaceuticals Aktie

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WKN DE: A1C9RN / ISIN: US53220K5048

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24.09.2026 13:48:07

Ligand Commits Upto $47 Mln To AvenCell Cancer Cell Therapy

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) announced a financing agreement with AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, for upto $47 million, helping advance the latter's pipeline, which includes AVC-201 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and AVC-203 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

As per the terms of the deal, Ligand has committed up to $41 million in exchange for a mid-single-digit to low double-digit royalty on worldwide annual net sales of all current and future AvenCell pipeline assets, including AVC-201 and AVC-203, with the applicable rate determined based on the total amount ultimately funded.

The capital will be distributed in four tranches: the first will be payable at closing, while the remaining three will be payable upon achievement of certain predetermined clinical milestones and other specified financing conditions.

In addition to this, Ligand has also committed up to $6 million in concomitant Series C financing.

"This investment provides us critical resources to support the continued development of these potentially important new treatment options for patients impacted by these difficult-to-treat cancers," said Andrew Schiermeier, President & CEO of AvenCell.

LGND closed trading at $298.41, down 0.03 percent on the Nasdaq.

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