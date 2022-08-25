|
25.08.2022 03:48:30
Ligand : Janssen's Tecvayli Gets Conditional Approval In Europe For R/R Multiple Myeloma Treatment
(RTTNews) - Janssen Biotech Inc. received conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission for Tecvayli (teclistamab) as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory or R/R multiple myeloma, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) said in a statement.
Teclistamab is a T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody targeting both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3 that was discovered by Janssen scientists using OmniAb's OmniRat antibody discovery technology.
As per the terms of the licensing agreement with an affiliate of Janssen, OmniAb is eligible to receive a $10 million milestone payment upon the first commercial sale of teclistamab in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, or Spain.
Ligand's previously announced spin-off of OmniAb and merger with Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II remains on track to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnsonmehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.22
|J&J-Aktie stärker: Johnson & Johnson steigert Umsatz - Prognose nach unten angepasst (dpa-AFX)
|
19.07.22
|Ausblick: Johnson Johnson legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Johnson Johnson stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.22
|J&J-Aktie tiefer: US-Arzneimittelbehörde begrenzt Einsatz von Johnson & Johnson-Impfung (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Johnson & Johnsonmehr Analysen
|01.06.21
|Johnson & Johnson Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.10.20
|Johnson & Johnson Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.21
|Johnson & Johnson Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.10.20
|Johnson & Johnson Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.06.21
|Johnson & Johnson Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.10.20
|Johnson & Johnson Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Johnson & Johnson
|165,96
|0,10%
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
|104,10
|1,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.