Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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28.03.2026 00:20:10
Ligand Pharma CFO Sells $688K in Stock as Shares Surge 80% This Past Year. Here's What to Know
On March 11, 2026, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Chief Financial Officer Octavio Espinoza reported the sale of 3,057 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $688,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($225.00); post-transaction value based on trade-date close price.Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and acquisition of technologies that facilitate drug discovery and commercialization. With a lean workforce and a diversified portfolio of royalty-generating assets, the company leverages its expertise in partnering with major pharmaceutical firms to drive recurring revenue streams. Ligand's strategic focus on licensing and technology platforms positions it as an agile player in the biopharmaceutical sector, enabling scalable growth and broad market reach.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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