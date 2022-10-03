Ligand Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today announced that on October 3, 2022, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee of Ligand’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 10,770 shares of its common stock to two non-executive employees in connection with their commencement of employment under the Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 2022 Employee Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the employees’ commencement of employment and were granted as an employment inducement award pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Ligand, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Ligand, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $87.03 per share, which is the closing price of Ligand’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2022. The shares subject to the stock options will vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares vesting six months after the employee’s employment start date and the balance of the shares vesting in 42 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued employment on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant. The stock options have a term of ten years from the grant date.

