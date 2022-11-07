|
07.11.2022 23:08:30
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $0.40 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $13.72 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $22.49 million or $1.31 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $66.09 million from $64.84 million last year.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $0.40 Mln. vs. $13.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $66.09 Mln vs. $64.84 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $184 - $189 Mln
