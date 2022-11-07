Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
07.11.2022 23:08:30

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.40 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $13.72 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $22.49 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $66.09 million from $64.84 million last year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $0.40 Mln. vs. $13.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $66.09 Mln vs. $64.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $184 - $189 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incmehr Nachrichten