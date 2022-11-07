Ligand Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and provided operating and program updates. Ligand management will host a conference call today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss this announcement and answer questions.

"This quarter was focused on one of the most transformative transactions in Ligand's history, the spin-off of our OmniAb antibody discovery business. I am excited for what lies ahead for Ligand and OmniAb as both execute their strategic goals as independent, publicly traded companies,” said John Higgins, CEO of Ligand. "The past quarter was a strong period of positive portfolio updates and financial performance for Ligand. We are pleased to be moving forward now focused on growing revenue and cash flows of our existing portfolio and reporting on late-stage developments from our high-value partnerships over the next few quarters."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $66.1 million, compared with $64.8 million for the same period in 2021. Royalty revenue increased by 27% to $19.8 million due primarily to Kyprolis, Rylaze and Teriparatide. Core Captisol sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $3.6 million, compared with $5.4 million for the same period in 2021. The difference in sales is due to timing of customer orders. Captisol sales related to COVID-19 were $32.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $29.7 million for the same period in 2021. Contract revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $10.3 million compared with $14.1 million for the same period in 2021. The difference is due to the timing of partner milestone events. Revenue attributable to the OmniAb business for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.9 million, compared with $5.1 million for the prior-year period.

Cost of Captisol was $14.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $11.4 million for the same period in 2021, with the increase primarily due to higher total sales of Captisol and a shift in the mix of Captisol sales this quarter away from clinical use customers. Amortization of intangibles was $11.8 million for the third quarter of both 2022 and 2021. Research and development expense was $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $16.9 million for the same period in 2021, with the increase primarily due to continued investment in the OmniAb business including facilities and headcount related expenditures in preparation for the spin-off. General and administrative expense was $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $12.7 million for the same period in 2021, with the increase primarily due to headcount related expenditures at OmniAb in preparation for the spin-off.

There was no other operating income for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, which represented a non-cash valuation adjustment related to eliminating the remaining Pfenex CVR liability.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with net income of $13.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 included a $0.9 million net non-cash loss from the value of Ligand’s short-term investments, and net income for the third quarter of 2021 included a $1.6 million net non-cash gain from the value of Ligand’s short-term investments. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $22.5 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, compared with $27.1 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Excluding the impact of gross profit, net of tax, for Captisol sales related to COVID-19, adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with $10.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Please see the table below for a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to adjusted net income.

Ligand repurchased $38.6 million in principal amount of its 2023 Notes for $37.7 million in cash during the third quarter of 2022. $76.9 million in principal amount of the 2023 Notes were outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and will mature in May 2023. As of September 30, 2022, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $121.4 million.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $169.2 million, compared with $204.7 million for the same period in 2021. Royalties for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $51.5 million, compared with $31.4 million for the same period in 2021, with the increase due primarily to Kyprolis, Rylaze and Teriparatide. Core Captisol sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $13.1 million, compared with $16.3 million for the same period in 2021. The difference in sales is due to timing of customer orders. Captisol sales related to COVID-19 were $64.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $112.6 million for the same period in 2021. The lower sales are due to reduced demand for the pandemic-related treatment. Contract revenue was $40.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $44.4 million for the same period in 2021, with the change due to the timing of partner milestone events. Revenue attributable to the OmniAb business for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $23.3 million, compared with $19.5 million for the prior-year period.

Cost of Captisol was $31.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $50.2 million for the same period in 2021, with the decrease primarily due to lower total sales of Captisol. Amortization of intangibles for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $35.5 million, compared with $35.4 million for the same period in 2021. Research and development expense was $61.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $50.8 million for the same period of 2021, with the increase primarily due to continued investment in the OmniAb business including facilities and headcount related expenditures in preparation for the spin-off. General and administrative expense was $50.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $39.7 million expense for the same period in 2021, with the increase primarily due to transaction costs in connection with the spin-off of OmniAb and other headcount related expenditures at OmniAb, and additional legal expenses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

There was no other operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $37.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which represented a non-cash valuation adjustment related to eliminating the remaining Pfenex CVR liability.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $15.9 million, or $0.94 per share, compared with net income of $62.6 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a $15.4 million net non-cash loss from the value of Ligand’s short-term investments, while net income for the same period in 2021 included a $37.6 million non-cash valuation adjustment related to eliminating the Pfenex CVR liability and a $2.4 million net non-cash gain from the value of Ligand’s short-term investments. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $53.2 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, compared with $79.4 million, or $4.62 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Excluding the impact of gross profit, net of tax, for Captisol sales related to COVID-19, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $22.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared with $26.9 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Please see the table below for a reconciliation of net income/(loss) to adjusted net income.

2022 Financial Guidance

Ligand is increasing 2022 financial guidance from continuing operations. Following closing of the spin-off, OmniAb will now be accounted for as discontinued operations which will result in OmniAb being excluded from Ligand's reported revenue and adjusted earnings in all subsequent financial statement periods, therefore, the financial outlook below excludes contributions from OmniAb.

We now expect total revenue of $184 million to $189 million, compared to previous guidance of $133 million to $146 million. Ligand now expects 2022 royalties of $66 million to $69 million, Captisol sales of approximately $100 million and contract revenue of $18 million to $20 million. Of the $100 million of expected Captisol sales, Ligand expects approximately $15 million to be attributable to core Captisol sales, and the balance to be attributable to treatments for COVID-19. Excluding COVID-related Captisol sales, Ligand expects revenue to be $99 million to $104 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be $2.05 to $2.20. Ligand expects the contribution from COVID-related Captisol sales to be approximately $2.25 per diluted share, resulting in a total company adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.30 to $4.45.

Analyst and Investor Day

Ligand also provided details of its upcoming analyst and investor day, which will be held in-person in New York City on Tuesday December 13, with a virtual connection option as well. Company presenters will include John Higgins, CEO, Matt Korenberg, President and COO and Tavo Espinoza, CFO. Additional details will be announced at a later date. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Simon Latimer at investors@ligand.com.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Business Highlights

On November 1, 2022, Ligand completed the tax-free spin-off of OmniAb, Inc., its antibody discovery business. On November 2, 2022 OmniAb began regular-way trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "OABI”. Ligand continues to trade under the ticker symbol "LGND”.

Travere Therapeutics announced that the previously assigned PDUFA target action date of November 17, 2022 for its NDA under Subpart H for accelerated approval of sparsentan for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is expected to be extended by three months and is now February 17, 2023. Travere subsequently announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review the Conditional Marketing Authorization for sparsentan for IgAN in Europe with a review decision expected in the second half of 2023.

Verona Pharma announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial evaluating ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD. The trial successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints evaluating lung function, and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. Ensifentrine was well tolerated with safety results similar to placebo. Verona subsequently announced additional analyses demonstrating ensifentrine reduced exacerbation rates across all subgroups in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial.

Merck announced the European Medicines Agency has recommended approval of VAXNEUVANCE for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in individuals from 6 weeks to less than 18 years of age. VAXNEUVANCE is a 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine utilizing Ligand’s CRM197 vaccine carrier protein and is currently authorized for use in the European Union for individuals 18 years of age and older and is approved in the United States for individuals 6 weeks of age and older. In July 2022 Merck started a broad Phase 3 program for V116, their investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine utilizing Ligand’s CRM197 vaccine carrier protein.

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals announced results of its ELAINE 1 Phase 2 study of lasofoxifene vs. fulvestrant in postmenopausal women with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer and an ESR1 mutation. Median progression-free survival was 6.04 months for lasofoxifene vs. 4.04 months for fulvestrant (p=0.138). Objective response rate was 13.2% for lasofoxifene vs. 2.9% for fulvestrant, (p=0.12), with 1 complete response and 4 partial responses in the lasofoxifene arm vs. no complete responses and 1 partial response in the fulvestrant arm. While the study was not powered for statistical significance, all endpoints numerically favored lasofoxifene.

Adjusted Financial Measures

The Company reports adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s financial measures under GAAP include share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense, amortization related to acquisitions and intangible assets, changes in contingent liabilities, mark-to-market adjustments for amounts relating to its equity investments in public companies, excess tax benefit from share-based compensation, gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19, net of tax, transaction costs and others that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and adjusted financial measures included at the end of this press release. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking adjusted measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for changes in contingent liabilities, changes in the market value of its investments in public companies, share-based compensation expense and the effects of any discrete income tax items. Management has excluded the effects of these items in its adjusted measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future core operating performance. Additionally, adjusted earnings per diluted share is a key component of the financial metrics utilized by the Company’s board of directors to measure, in part, management’s performance and determine significant elements of management’s compensation.

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Royalties $ 19,837 $ 15,648 $ 51,491 $ 31,376 Captisol - Core 3,582 5,374 13,133 16,310 Captisol - COVID 32,367 29,719 64,483 112,565 Contract 10,302 14,094 40,093 44,409 Total revenues 66,088 64,835 169,200 204,660 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of Captisol 14,153 11,446 31,213 50,192 Amortization of intangibles 11,818 11,827 35,455 35,391 Research and development 22,036 16,938 61,461 50,769 General and administrative 17,445 12,718 50,210 39,747 Other operating income — (3,800 ) — (37,600 ) Total operating costs and expenses 65,452 49,129 178,339 138,499 Income (loss) from operations 636 15,706 (9,139 ) 66,161 Gain (loss) from short-term investments (923 ) 1,937 (15,709 ) 8,135 Interest expense, net 259 (4,270 ) (536 ) (14,456 ) Other income (expense), net 885 1,886 5,465 (5,516 ) Total other income (expense), net 221 (447 ) (10,780 ) (11,837 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 857 15,259 (19,919 ) 54,324 Income tax benefit (expense) (453 ) (1,536 ) 4,043 8,230 Net income (loss): $ 404 $ 13,723 $ (15,876 ) $ 62,554 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.82 $ (0.94 ) $ 3.77 Shares used in basic per share calculation 16,888 16,688 16,860 16,595 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ 0.80 $ (0.94 ) $ 3.64 Shares used in diluted per share calculations 17,132 17,142 16,860 17,187

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 121,407 $ 341,108 Accounts receivable, net 65,168 85,453 Inventory 22,326 27,326 Income taxes receivable 785 6,193 Other current assets 10,746 4,671 Total current assets 220,432 464,751 Deferred income taxes, net 35,500 34,482 Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, net 698,231 732,246 Commercial license rights, net 10,193 10,110 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,108 16,542 Finance lease right-of-use assets 14,444 16,207 Other assets 39,697 23,252 Total assets $ 1,050,605 $ 1,297,590 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 35,225 $ 25,982 Income taxes payable 9,703 — Current contingent liabilities 1,773 2,588 Current operating lease liabilities 2,345 2,053 Current finance lease liabilities 48 46 Deferred revenue 9,547 10,996 2023 convertible senior notes, net 76,600 — Total current liabilities 135,241 41,665 2023 convertible senior notes, net — 320,717 Long-term contingent liabilities 6,855 8,483 Deferred income taxes, net 29,832 59,095 Other long-term liabilities 62,379 46,471 Total liabilities 234,307 476,431 Total stockholders' equity 816,298 821,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,050,605 $ 1,297,590

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OmniAb business revenue Royalties $ 582 $ — $ 984 $ — Contract 6,285 5,140 22,353 19,520 Total OmniAb business revenue 6,867 5,140 23,337 19,520 Ligand core business revenue Royalties 19,255 15,648 50,507 31,376 Captisol - Core 3,582 5,374 13,133 16,310 Captisol - COVID 32,367 29,719 64,483 112,565 Contract 4,017 8,954 17,740 24,889 Total Ligand core business revenue 59,221 59,695 145,863 185,140 Total revenue $ 66,088 $ 64,835 $ 169,200 $ 204,660 Segment operating income (loss) OmniAb business $ (11,721 ) $ (9,177 ) $ (26,905 ) $ (21,587 ) Ligand core business 22,022 32,620 49,050 112,601 Total segment operating income 10,301 23,443 22,145 91,014 Unallocated corporate items Shared-based compensation 6,462 5,811 17,255 16,429 Other corporate expenses 3,203 1,926 14,029 8,424 Total unallocated corporate items 9,665 7,737 31,284 24,853 Income (loss) from operations $ 636 $ 15,706 $ (9,139 ) $ 66,161

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021(8) 2022 2021(8) Net income (loss) $ 404 $ 13,723 $ (15,876 ) $ 62,554 Share-based compensation expense 12,597 9,754 31,140 28,375 Non-cash interest expense(1) 138 3,791 639 12,864 Amortization of intangibles 11,818 11,827 35,455 35,391 Amortization of commercial license rights(2) (86 ) (190 ) (323 ) 151 Change in contingent liabilities(3) (112 ) (5,875 ) (1,328 ) (39,377 ) Transaction costs(4) — — 4,955 — Acquisition and integration costs(5) — 68 — 511 Loss (gain) from short-term investments 923 (1,937 ) 15,709 (8,135 ) Realized gain (loss) from short-term investments — 359 (284 ) 5,740 Other(6) 1,428 191 (1,938 ) 8,839 Income tax effect of adjusted reconciling items above (4,663 ) (5,202 ) (15,082 ) (14,734 ) Excess tax benefit (windfall) from share-based compensation(7) 42 579 129 (12,749 ) Adjusted net income 22,489 27,088 53,196 79,430 Captisol - COVID gross profit, net of tax(8) (15,405 ) (16,176 ) (30,332 ) (52,573 ) Adjusted net income excluding Captisol - COVID $ 7,084 $ 10,912 $ 22,864 $ 26,857 Diluted per-share amounts attributable to common shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 0.02 $ 0.80 $ (0.94 ) $ 3.64 Share-based compensation expense 0.74 0.57 1.82 1.65 Non-cash interest expense(1) 0.01 0.22 0.04 0.75 Amortization related to acquisitions and intangible assets 0.69 0.69 2.07 2.06 Amortization of commercial license rights(2) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 Change in contingent liabilities(3) (0.01 ) (0.34 ) (0.08 ) (2.29 ) Transaction costs(4) — — 0.29 — Acquisition and integration costs(5) — — — 0.03 Loss (gain) from short-term investments 0.05 (0.11 ) 0.92 (0.47 ) Realized gain (loss) from short-term investments — 0.02 (0.02 ) 0.33 Other(6) 0.08 0.01 (0.11 ) 0.51 Income tax effect of adjusted reconciling items above (0.27 ) (0.30 ) (0.88 ) (0.86 ) Excess tax benefit (windfall) from share-based compensation(7) — 0.03 0.01 (0.74 ) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 1.31 $ 1.58 $ 3.11 $ 4.62 Captisol - COVID gross profit, net of tax(8) (0.90 ) (0.94 ) (1.77 ) (3.06 ) Adjusted diluted net income per share excluding Captisol - COVID $ 0.41 $ 0.64 $ 1.33 $ 1.56 GAAP - Weighted average number of common shares-diluted 17,132 17,142 16,860 17,187 Add: Shares excluded due to anti-dilutive effect on GAAP net loss(9) — — 268 — Adjusted weighted average number of common shares-diluted 17,132 17,142 17,128 17,187

(1) Amounts represent non-cash debt related costs that are calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash.

(2) Amounts represent the amortization of commercial license rights to revenue.

(3) Amounts represent changes in fair value of contingent consideration related to Pfenex, Icagen, Crystal, CyDex, and Metabasis transactions.

(4) Amounts represent incremental costs including primarily legal fees, accounting fees, and advisory fees incurred by Ligand to spin off OmniAb into a standalone, publicly traded company.

(5) Amounts represent severance costs, legal fees and certain contract termination costs in connection with the acquisitions.

(6) Amounts primarily relate to (gain) loss on debt extinguishment and certain legal settlement expense.

(7) Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation are recorded as a discrete item within the provision for income taxes on the consolidated statement of operations as a result of the adoption of an accounting pronouncement (ASU 2016-09) on January 1, 2017. Prior to the adoption, the amount was recognized in additional paid-in capital on the consolidated statement of stockholders' equity.

(8) Captisol - COVID gross profit, net of tax, represents gross profit, net of tax, for Captisol supplied for use in formulation with remdesivir, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Prior period adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share amount have been adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-related Captisol gross profit, net of tax, to conform to the current period presentation. Certain commission cost included in the general and administrative expenses that were related to the Gilead Consortium sales were included in the calculation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(9) Excluding the impact from the adoption of accounting pronouncement (ASU 2020-06) on January 1, 2022 as the Company intends to settle the principal balance in cash. Under the new standard, the Company is required to reflect the dilutive effect of the 2023 Notes by application of the if-converted method, which resulted an additional 604,264 and 1,105,339 potentially dilutive shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

