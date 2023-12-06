Ligand to Host Investor and Analyst Day on December 12, 2023 in New York City

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) will host its Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Members of Ligand’s senior management team will provide an update on the company’s strategy and portfolio as well as a multi-year financial outlook and a 2024 guidance preview. The in-person event will be held at the Harvard Club in New York City from 10:30am – 12:00pm. Analysts and investors may register for the event by clicking here. A live and archived webcast will also be available for those unable to attend in person at investor.ligand.com/.

Presenters will include:

Todd Davis, Chief Executive Officer

Matt Korenberg, President and Chief Operating Officer

Tavo Espinoza, Chief Financial Officer

Paul Hadden, Senior Vice President, Investments and Business Development

Lauren Hay, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investment Analytics

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Our business model generates value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Our business model is based on funding programs in mid- to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights and licensing our technology to help partners discover and develop medicines. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) in order to generate our revenue. Our Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

Follow Ligand on X; (f/k/a Twitter) @Ligand_LGND.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements by Ligand that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand's judgment as of the date of this release. Words such as "plans,” "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” and "will,” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Ligand’s expectations regarding future revenue growth and whether the transaction with Primrose Bio and the acquisition of Tolerance will be accretive to adjusted EPS and revenue, respectively; the timing of clinical and regulatory events of Ligand’s partners; the commercialization efforts and potential market opportunity of products marketed by Ligand’s partners; the ability to generate revenue from a diversified portfolio; and guidance regarding the full-year 2023 financial results. Actual events or results may differ from Ligand's expectations due to risks and uncertainties inherent in Ligand’s business, including, without limitation: Ligand may not receive expected revenue from royalties, Captisol material sales and license fees and milestone revenue; Ligand and its partners may not be able to timely or successfully advance any product(s) in its internal or partnered pipeline; Ligand may not achieve its guidance for 2023; Ligand may not be able to create future revenues and cash flows through its partnerships or otherwise; results of any clinical study may not be timely, favorable or confirmed by later studies; products under development by Ligand or its partners may not receive regulatory approval; the total addressable market for our partners’ products may be smaller than estimated; Ligand faces competition with respect to its technology platforms which may demonstrate greater market acceptance or superiority; Ligand is currently dependent on a single source sole supplier for Captisol and failures by such supplier may result in delays or inability to meet the Captisol demands of its partners; there may not be a market for the product(s) even if successfully developed and approved; Ligand’s partners may not execute on their sales and marketing plans for marketed products for which Ligand has an economic interest; Ligand’s and its partners’ products may not be proved to be safe and efficacious and may not perform as expected and uncertainty regarding the commercial performance of such products; Ligand relies on collaborative partners for milestone payments, royalties, materials revenue, contract payments and other revenue projections; Ligand or its partners may not be able to protect their intellectual property and patents covering certain products and technologies may be challenged or invalidated; Ligand's partners may terminate any of its agreements or development or commercialization of any of its products; Ligand may not generate expected revenues under its existing license agreements and may experience significant costs as the result of potential delays under its supply agreements; Ligand and its partners may experience delays in the commencement, enrollment, completion or analysis of clinical testing for its product candidates, or significant issues regarding the adequacy of its clinical trial designs or the execution of its clinical trials, which could result in increased costs and delays, or limit Ligand's ability to obtain regulatory approval; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of Ligand's or its partners’ product(s) could delay or prevent regulatory approval or commercialization; challenges, costs and charges associated with integrating acquisitions with Ligand’s existing businesses; Ligand may not be able to acquire, stabilize, outlicense or sell Novan's programs or assets; Ligand may not be able to successfully implement its strategic growth plan and continue the development of its proprietary programs; restrictions under Ligand's credit agreement may limit its flexibility in operating its business and a default under the agreement could result in a foreclosure of the collateral securing such obligations; pandemics and other epidemic diseases could adversely impact the business of Ligand and its partners and impair global economic activity; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas; the spin-off of OmniAb may not achieve the intended strategic, operational and financial benefits; and ongoing or future litigation could expose Ligand to significant liabilities and have a material adverse effect on the company. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may reduce Ligand's stock price. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting Ligand can be found in prior press releases available at www.ligand.com as well as in Ligand's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. Ligand disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this release, including the possibility of additional license fees and milestone revenues we may receive. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206842106/en/