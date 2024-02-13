Ligand to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 27, 2024

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that it will report full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) Conference Call: (800) 715-9871 (North America toll-free number) (647) 932-3411 (International number outside Canada; toll applies) Conference ID is 8755336 Webcast: Live and replay webcasts of the call are available here.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Our business model generates value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Our business model is based on funding programs in mid- to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights and licensing our technology to help partners discover and develop medicines. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) in order to generate our revenue. Our Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit at www.ligand.com. Follow Ligand on X; (f/k/a- Twitter) @Ligand_LGND.

We use our investor relations website and X as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor our website and our X account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

