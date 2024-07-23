Ligand to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Conference Call: (800) 715-9871 (U.S. & Canada) (646) 307-1963 (International) Conference ID is 8755336 Webcast: Live and replay webcasts of the call are available here.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Its business model seeks to generate value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biopharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Ligand's Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs.

