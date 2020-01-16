|
Light Vehicle HVAC Industry Analysis Report, 2020 to 2034
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2034.
The global market study includes:
- Automotive OE HVAC fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including coverage of auto, multi-zone and standard systems, compact/hybrid/EV systems, compressor tech, control and user interface systems, refrigerant tech and fuel efficiency drives, hybrid and EV applications, fuel consumption reduction)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Valeo
- Updated profiles of the major automotive HVAC suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive HVAC sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Carry out competitive intelligence
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in the sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Product development
- Denso Corporation
- Emerging markets activity
- Hanon Systems
- Mahle GmbH
- Joint ventures
- Product development
- Pierburg
- Valeo SA
- Product development
- Others
- Brose
- Eberspaecher
- Keihin
- Preh Group
- Sanden Automotive
- Yokohama Rubber
- Forecasts
- Markets
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- Technologies
- Automatic, standard and multi-zone air conditioning systems
- Compact and hybrid/electric air conditioning systems
- Compressor technology
- Control systems and the user interface
- Hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturers adopt similar approaches
- Other
- Refrigerant technology
- HFO-1234yf - Suppliers
- Honeywell and Dupont joint venture
- R744 has implications for compressor technology
- The US has legislation scheduled for 2017
- Systems to reduce fuel consumption
- Archive
- MAHLE's protracted route to majority shareholding in Behr
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6sfmp
